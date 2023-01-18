Bossip Video

In 2022 we watched many celeb couples’ public love affairs begin and blossom beautifully, while others ended in a tumultuous fashion.

Tristan Thompson solidified his position as the Kondomless Klown King after his rampant rawdoggery resulted in a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still with Khloé Kardashian.

He then went on to have a son with Khloé, despite them being officially over (again), via surrogate just a few months later.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s sis Kim also made headlines for her love life. She called things off with Pete Davidson in August and her Kanye divorce was finally solidified in December.

On a much happier note, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their baby boy and shared pics of the precious progeny with the world.

Now 2023 is here and we can’t help but wonder what’s in store for Hollywood swoonships. With that in mind we’re predicting which couples will stay together, which pairings will casually hook up and which longtime lovers will break up.

Check out our 2023 predictions below.

Stay Together: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris

After shaking up the hearts of Snowfall fans amid dating rumors, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are official and we predict they’ll stay that way for a while.

As previously reported reports surfaced in December that the two were an item after they were spotted having dinner in West Hollywood. Fast-forward to just a few days ago, and Damson confirmed their coupledom on Lori’s birthday.

The couple was also (super) booed up at Lori’s 26th birthday dinner…

and most recently, Damson clapped back at trolls saying he’s “too thirsty” to be in a relationship with the stunner.

Considering how the British bloke’s swooning over his sweetie and how early into their relationship things are, we predict that Lori and Damson will stick things out—at least through this year.

Hook-Up: Ashanti & Nelly

If we could bring back one celebrity couple for the culture, our bet would be on Ashanti and Nelly. The singer/rapper duo stole our hearts throughout the early 2000s and broke them with their split after 10 years in 2013. Now much to our excitement, Nelly and Ashanti are making headlines together again with talks of a reunion.

The former couple hit the stage as part of Power 98.3 and Power 96.1’s “Under The Mistletoe” concert series in Glendale, Arizona on December 4. Ashanti was seen grinding on her ex-bae while they performed their 2008 hit, “Body On Me.”

Since then, Ashanti has denied any current romance between them but mentioned a musical collaboration is very much a possibility.

“The majority of the questions I’ve been getting lately are, ‘Oh, are y’all getting back together?’” Ashanti said onThe New Norm with Selena Hill with a laugh. “But releasing music together? The one thing that I can say is that we’re both very business savvy. So, if something is presenting itself as an opportunity to get money, we’re probably both gonna be with it. “I don’t know if we’re gonna go to the studio or anything together,” she continued. “But what I will say is, again, we’re both very business savvy. So if an opportunity presents itself to make a record and get to the bag, we’re probably gonna be all in.”

Do you think they’ll make more than just music together? We do.

Breakups: Yung Miami & Diddy

One of social media’s most talked about togetherships is between Yung Miami of the City Girls and Diddy.

Despite Diddy being 53 and Yung Miami being just 28, the two have been living their best lives lavishly in the public eye.

While Caresha has been showered in luxurious gifts and exotic trips on the music mogul’s giant yacht, the last couple of months in 2022 have revealed some…hiccups.

As previously reported Brother Love announced the birth of his precious daughter, Love Sean Combs, on December 10.

And while Miami’s nonchalantly maintained that she knew about the baby before the big reveal, she’s been subjected to shade on NUMEROUS occasions from NUMEROUS people.

While Diddy holds strong that he has nothing but love and respect for his “Shawty Wop”, we can’t help but wonder how much longer this dance between the Bad Boy head and Miami will last.

What do YOU think? Let us know your 2023 celeb couple predictions below.