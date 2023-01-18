Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & More Shine At Star-Studded ‘You People’ Premiere In LA

Everybody and their mama was there!

The stars were out at Netflix’s star-powered You People premiere in LA that brought out EVERYBODY including Babyface, Omarion, Tyler, The Creator, Cedric The Entertainer, Raven-Symoné, Ty Dolla $ign, Coco Jones, Tisha Campbell, Holly Robinson Peete, Jay Pharoah, Nazanin Mandi, Nafessa Williams, Sinqua Walls, Amanda Seales, Skai Jackson, Malika Haqq, Bre-Z, and many more.

Writer, director, and producer Kenya Barris was all smiles alongside You People stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, and cast members Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, Elliott Gould, Molly Gordon, Andrea Savage, Emily Arlook, Yung Miami, Jordan Firstman, Khadijah Haaq, Matt Walsh, DJ Drama, Felipe Esparza, and Anthony Anderson.

Peep all of the selects below:

In You People, a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music.

As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly.

Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher, the comedy features an ensemble cast including Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps.

You People premieres exclusively on Netflix Jan. 27.