Marcus Jordan is showcasing his secret handshake with his “treacherous twin” despite the controversy surrounding their relationship.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s lowkey relationship has picked up steam since Larsa claimed they were just friends last September. From being spotted dining in Miami to being cozy in NYC at Rolling Loud, it’s safe to say that they enjoy each other’s company.

Last week Larsa seemingly soft-launched Marcus on her Instagram by posing at his Trophy Room sneaker store. The post also grabbed the attention of followers because of the Michael Jordan jersey clearly hanging n the background. Many assumed Larsa was being petty because Marcus’ dad Michael was teammates with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Now despite the chatter about his new lady, Marcus Jordan has returned the soft-launch by posting Lasra Pippen complete with lyrics from Drake and 21 Savage’s “Treacherous Twins.”

Not only did he post their secret smitten handshake, but he also gave Larsa a kiss confirming that they’re clearly more than friends.

According to PEOPLE, the couple is trying to remain private and take things slowly but are definitely into each other.

Larsa “really likes Marcus a lot,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that she had wanted to “keep the relationship private, but she realized it’s hard being in the public eye so she posted.” The pair “have been all over Miami lately and were at a club together this weekend,” added the source, who said they “were displaying a lot of affection publicly and didn’t care who was around.” “They are definitely into each other,” the source continued. Another source said their relationship “is still casual and they’re having fun.” They added that “she’s trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week.”

Things seem better than ever for the pair and they aren’t bothered by outside noise.

What do YOU think about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s baeship?