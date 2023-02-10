God Did: DJ Khaled Hosts Prodigious Press Conference Announcing Partnerships With Def Jam, Jordan, Snipes And More!

BOSSIP was in the building for DJ Khaled’s press conference in his hometown of Miami Thursday, where the Grammy-winning, global megastar announced an exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings for his We The Best label venture, as well as his future releases as a multi-platinum recording artist.

Some 50+ journalists joined Khaled at Mr. Chow for the announcement that he will also join the Universal Music Group in an executive role, serving as Global Creative Consultant to Def Jam and UMG’s family of artists worldwide.

This major announcement serves as a homecoming for DJ Khaled, who originally took on an executive A&R position at the label in 2008, developing hits for major stars like Rick Ross and others.

DJ Khaled told the crowd, “This new chapter marks a special time for me. The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level. I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy. I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam. Tunji Balogun is not only an extraordinary A&R, but a true music-man and visionary who continuously is responsible for introducing the world to some of its next greatest superstars. I’m excited to join my sister and visionary executive LaTrice Burnette once again, as we have had tremendous success on every single project we have collaborated on in the past. Def Jam is the culture and together we will make history yet once again.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “DJ Khaled is a great artist, hitmaker, mentor and cultural innovator. It gives me great pleasure to welcome him home to UMG where we look forward to working together to amplify his brilliant creative instincts and unique vision.”

“Beyond a proven hitmaker, incredible producer, undeniable artist, and consummate showman, DJ Khaled occupies the rarified air of cultural icon,” said Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “His uncanny ability to continuously have his finger on the pulse of the culture, to reach audiences all over the world in innovative yet authentic ways, and his remarkable savvy for marketing, promoting and eventizing everything he touches is absolutely second to none. We are thrilled to partner with DJ Khaled and We The Best, both as a multi-platinum, award-winning artist and as a valued executive. Without a doubt, Khaled can only make us better.”

“DJ Khaled has been a dear friend and close collaborator of mine for over a decade,” said LaTrice Burnette, Executive Vice President, Def Jam Recordings/President, 4th & Broadway. “Throughout our years together at Epic, Khaled and I developed a special working bond and broke barriers through a united vision, focused partnership and hard work. I have a tremendous respect for Khaled’s artistry, creativity, work ethic, marketing savvy, and boundless positive energy. I’m thrilled to welcome him back home to Def Jam, and can’t wait to see what we cook up next.”

The announcements didn’t stop there. Along with today’s announcement of his new label home at Def Jam, Khaled took the opportunity to update media and fans on more exciting developments in his world.

In addition to rejoining forces with Def Jam, Khaled will also continue his partnership with Jordan Brand for one of the year’s most-anticipated sneaker drops—the WE THE BEST AIR JORDAN V. Introduced to the market via an immersive, inventive, and innovative campaign on par with both entities’ respective reputations, the collaboration continues a longstanding relationship, dating back thirteen years to 2010. A proud member of the Jordan family of athletes, entertainers, and other collaborators, DJ Khaled represents the spirit of the brand– dedication to greatness, commitment to excellence, a love for the culture, and a desire to have an impact on the community.

As one of Jordan’s most ardent and vocal supporters, Khaled proudly presents “another one” with this shoe. It follows a massive drop on Cyber Monday, resulting in the biggest collab launch in the history of the Jordan brand. With the company focused on “Self-Belief” for 2023, Khaled is proud to be among the standard bearers of this positive message. DJ’s Khaled’s We The Best Foundation will continue its partnership with the Jordan Brand Black Community Commitment, which over the last two years has invested almost seventeen million dollars with over seventy five nonprofits, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Ida B Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, and the Legal Defense Fund.

In keeping with Khaled’s philanthropic spirit and commitment, this year the We The Best Foundation – a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to uplifting individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and the support various non-profits – announces its inaugural scholarship program, in partnership with Roc Nation.

The 2023 scholarship grant has been awarded to Felisha Agenor, a high school senior who has attended the Overtown Youth Center since elementary school. Friends and faculty refer to Agenor as “The Achiever,” and she lives up to this moniker with a 4.2 GPA and active participation in seven clubs and sports such as Student Government Association, National Honors Society, Volleyball, and Softball, to name a few. She also works as a Youth Worker for OYC at another local elementary school.

DJ Khaled who serves as Chief Creative Officer for streetwear retailer Snipes also announced his partnership with them for a Miami location. Set to open its doors in the heart of Collins Ave., the We The Best Snipes store will offer the latest SNIPES apparel and exclusive co-branded merchandise. The specialty concept store will offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience which will include a live DJ, a sound booth for up-and-coming artists, and a showcase of the hottest apparel from local Miami fashion designers. The We The Best Snipes concept store is set to open later this year.

With all that motion it’s only right that his hometown is holding him down. The conference came to a close after DJ Khaled was honored with both the key to the City of Miami and the key to Miami Beach in recognition of his ongoing work in the community. By proclamation, February 9th is now recognized as “WE THE BEST” day in the city of Miami, and November 26th will be “KHALED KHALED” day in the city of Miami Beach.

We love that Khaled stays winning (and grinning). He’s genuinely one of the most kind and loyal in the business. We thought we couldn’t be happier for him after Sunday when DJ Khaled closed out the 65th Annual Grammys Awards with Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and new Def Jam label-mate Friday performing their ‘Song Of The Year’ nominated smash “GOD DID. The song was one of his six nominations for the night and ten Grammy nominations overall.

After such a big night you’d think he’d celebrate with a break but Khaled had a whole lot more than ‘another one’ up his sleeve!

Congrats again Khaled!