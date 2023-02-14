Bossip Video

Love is in the air, especially for some new celeb couples who are going from priceless pics on the gram to extravagant outings.

On today’s Valentine’s Day holiday, lovers in the celebrity realm are lavishing each other with gifts, showering each other with kisses, smashing to smithereens, and making long-lasting memories—several of which we’ll presumably see on Instagram.

See which stars are marking their first Valentine’s Day as sweethearts below.

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris

Of course, the Brit’s baseship with Lori is at the top of the list, innit?

After going public in January, this will be the first Valentine’s Day for Damson Idris, 31, and Lori Harvey, 26. As previously reported the Snowfall star confirmed that he was with his “NuNu” by posting a booed-up photo of him kissing her on the cheek for her birthday. He’s since followed up by slamming detractors who think he’s too “excited” to be with the Thanos of dating attractive A-listers.

We’re interested to see how Damson goes all out for his lady who’s no stranger to extravagant Valentine’s Day celebrations. As pointed out by ItsOnSite, Michael B. Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for the stunning socialite and when Lori was dating Future, the promethazine king decorated her house with roses and candles.

How do you think Damson and Lori will celebrate Love Day 2023?

Reginae Carter & Ar’mon Warren

Reginae Carter and her YouTuber honey Ar’mon Warren will spend the first V-Day together and we think Reginae will be swept even further off her feet.

The couple’s relationship blossomed back in June and the two, who started off as friends, are practically inseparable. In December Warren made headlines when he gifted Reginae with a promise ring rock to mark not only Christmas but 6 months of booed up bliss.

“This is my promise ring to you baby. Okay? This is my loyalty, this is love, this is everything, this is me investing my time, everything into you,” said Warren while gifting Reginae the ring. “I only want to be with you, this is my promise, this is everything.”

Reginae gushed about the pricey present and declared Ar’mon her “husband.”

Play

Who knows, maybe Reginae’s marriage manifestation will come true on Valentine’s Day. Interestingly enough, just three days ago Warren shared a “she said yes” video to commemorate Reginae agreeing to be his Valentine.

Play

Reginae also recently posted a V-Day tribute to her man who she affectionately calls “her heart.”

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards will more than likely have a busy Valentine’s Day after meeting in September at Paris Fashion Week.

The legendary singer, 76, and Edwards, 37, are not only booed up but have been sparking engagement rumors amid Cher posting a pic of a ring in December.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” she wrote in her caption.

Most recently the two attended the Super Bowl together as a couple and Cher responded to critics of their May-December romance.

“I’m Not Defending us,” she tweeted. “Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That & Not Bothering Anyone. Love doesn’t know math, As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,” she added. “& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

Edwards previously dated and welcomed a child with Amber Rose who accused him of cheating on her with 12 women.

Edwards fessed up to the infidelity citing his “narcissism” and brazenly called it his “true nature”, before expressing remorse and publicly apologizing to Rose.

Cher is seemingly unbothered by her boo’s past.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach

Although they’ve been coworkers for years, this will be the first official Valentine’s Day for controversial kissing coworkers TJ Holmes and Amy Robach.

As previously reported both ABC anchors got the boot in January in the wake of their love affair being exposed last fall.

Now The Daily Mail reports that a smitten TJ recently bought Amy a $650 David Yurman promise ring for her 50th birthday and a Tiffany & Co chain to hold the rock on.

It’s unclear what TJ will do for his lady on Valentine’s Day but we’re sure he’ll make it romantic as a source told The Mail that he and Amy are “more in love than ever.”

Oh, how sweet.

TJ filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig on Dec. 28 just ahead of jetting off for the holidays with his work wife. Amy is reportedly in the process of filing for divorce from her husband Andrew Shue.

Davon Godchaux And Chanel Iman

On April 17, Chanel Iman, 31, debuted her “big daddy” boyfriend 28-year-old Davon Godchaux of the New England Patriots and it looks like she couldn’t be happier.

After her baller boo wished her a happy birthday on Instagram in December, the model commented;

“Thank you Baby ❤️ I am so much greater now that I have you in my life.”

The couple most recently vacationed together in Miami after being booed up in Mykonos and they’re starring in a PJ Place commercial together.

It’s unclear what these two have planned for V-Day but we’ll be watching the ‘gram to see more of the coupled-up cuteness.