Gabrielle Union recently covered Hello Beautiful’s February issue and discussed the possibility of a future biopic starring melanin magic makers. 

The actress and women’s rights activist chatted with “me too. Movement” founder Tarana Burke about her work on Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told where she portrays a character who challenged her to confront the suppressed feelings surrounding her own sexual assault trauma and ultimately led her to have a rebirth ceremony.

At one point there was a discussion about how we as a people are conditioned from birth to believe white beauty is superior, and Union dished on the journey of unlearning it all.

“It was Almost Christmas when I wanted my character to wear Senegalese twists,” confessed Union to Burke before noting that she wanted to be a “safe Black” in Hollywood. “And I had not worn braids, twists, anything other than a wig or a weave, or my own relaxed hair up until that point. And there was a very brief debate, which was quite one-sided, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna wear it and we’re all gonna get over it.’ It was at that point when I’m having conversations about Black hair with Black people and specifically Black men – it was an a-ha moment.”

“I was like, what happens if I center myself and my Blackness in everything I do? Why was I never an option?”

Speaking of centering Blackness, if there ever was a Gabrielle Union biopic, the star says she’d want some stunning melanin magic makers to bring her story to life;

Ryan Destiny…

BET Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2017

Source: Variety / Getty

Coco Jones…

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Ashanti…

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 13, 2022

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

and Janet Jackson.

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

 

“I think young me would be somewhere between Ryan Destiny, Coco Jones,” Gabrielle Union told Hello Beautiful. “And then older me? I’d say Janet,” she said with a laugh. “Maybe Ashanti could play me in my 30s, early 40s—and then Miss Janet.”

 

 

Who do YOU think could portray Gabrielle Union in a biopic?

Read her Hello Beautiful cover story in full HERE. 

