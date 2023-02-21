Bossip Video

Some folks are BIG mad about Jonathan Majors and A$AP Rocky’s recent magazine covers especially ashy ankh-ologists who are arguing that the celebs were “emasculated” in the photos.

The toxic masculinity rumblings have gotten so loud that Marvel’s [Black] Kang himself is issuing a response.

The outrage sparked on Feb. 18, shortly after EBONY unveiled another look from their Valentine’s Day themed-February issue, donning the thespian in a long pink feathered shawl and colorful denim pantaboots.

The Lovecraft Country star’s chiseled physique was also on display as Majors sat atop a loveseat looking straight ahead toward the camera.

While some fans celebrated the actor’s gorgeous face, some social media users were bothered by Majors’ “feminine” appearance on the cover.

“The emasculation of the Black Man is at an all-time high,” wrote one person on Instagram. “We need to be more mindful of how we represent black culture,” while a second user chimed in:

“Did he come out the closet!? Otherwise y’all wrong for this picture. Stop feminizing our black men. WE DONT APPROVE of this.”

The opposition grew so loud that even author and political analyst Boyce Watkins stepped in to sound off about the matter.

“Ladies, this is how Hollywood defines black masculinity,” he tweeted. “That’s why so many of your men are defeated and weak.”

The scrutiny did not stop there, even Candace Owens offered an (unwanted) and unwarranted opinion.

Users Sound Off About A$AP Rocky’s Family-Friendly British Vogue Cover

Somehow, A$AP Rocky’s adorable British Vogue cover shoot with Rihanna and their son got dragged into the mix. The sweet family photo captures the Harlem rapper planting a kiss on his baby boy’s forehead as Rihanna, whom the British Vogue story is about, leads the way.

One Twitter user named @AlphaRivelino claimed the revered fashion magazine was “c*** shaming” Rocky by showcasing him as a “submissive nurturing feminine man” while Rih appeared to be “a strong dominant masculine woman.”

“Crazy that any man would agree to a photo shoot that emasculates him like this,” another user chimed in while several others responded in kind.

Luckily, a few good internet Samaritans rushed in to defend both Majors and Rocky like Dr. Chanequa who wrote:

“We really need Black cishet male theologians, pastors, & other leaders to collectively organize some healing work for themselves & their brethren. Cause #ToxicMasculinity is showing its whole tail with these responses to Jonathan Majors & A$AP Rocky on these magazine covers.”

News reporter @DPMCanty also had a few words for Boyce Watkins and slammed him for criticizing the actor who’s living his best Hollywood life.

Jonathan Majors responds to the backlash over his EBONY cover shoot

A$AP Rocky hasn’t responded to all of the chatter about his British Vogue cover, but Majors is standing by his photo shoot with EBONY.

During a red carpet interview for the Ant-Man premiere, Majors told the outlet that he was pleased with all of the positive and negative discourse about the photos in his cover story.

“It’s great. Beautiful blackness, art, culture, creativity — that’s what we’re about. And it’s always good to make a ruckus,” the star added. “When it’s a positive ruckus.”

Seems like the internet loves tripping about anything and EVERYTHING these days, but what’s your take on the topic? Sound off in the comments section.