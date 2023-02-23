Bossip Video

Despite being celebrated for seemingly being entitled to a large amount of money in her impending divorce, a Real Housewife of Potomac has revealed that she’s actually getting the short end of the stick and fans are “bag fumbling” flummoxed.

During Sunday’s #RHOP Reunion, Ashley Darby opened up about separating from Michael Darby after nearly 8 years of marriage.

Throughout season 7 she’s been subjected to fan questions, praise, and even fan criticism especially after sharing that she and Michael, 62, were still living together for the sake of their two children. Now she’s revealed that she bought a house using a joint LLC that she shares with Michael, who also has a key to her house, and who also assists with the $13,000 mortgage.

During the #RHOP Reunion, Andy Cohen asked flat-out about what Ashley will be “getting half of what Michael has” to which she said, “No” while noting that things “really just did not work out in [her] favor.”

“Essentially, everything that Michael came into the marriage with is his,” said Ashley. “The money that Michael made that he then put into other projects later is his because of the source of the money…All the money from those projects that he later invested in is still his.”

She also noted that due to her prenup, she’s “not allowed to get alimony” but has “some safety nets in place” if she ever has financial difficulties. “That was horrible,” said Gizelle while Ashley noted that her prenup was ironclad.

She went on to clash with Candiace Dillard after a #RHOP watcher noted that Ashley previously called Candiace the “least accomplished in the cast” yet Candiace now has a “flourishing music career” and isn’t depending on an ex for money.

Ashley apologized to Candiace for making the comment and was quickly sent shade by her fellow housewife.

“Could you have gotten that house without Michael? The home that you have that’s probably about $2 million, you could not have gotten that on your own?” asked Candiace. “I was maligned incessantly for seasons because of my generational wealth,” she added referencing Ashley taunting her for previously living in a house that her mother helped paid for. “And if you’re able to attain what he put in these papers to distract you, you I pray will have that for your children. That’s all.”

Oop!

As you can imagine #RHOP viewers have a lot to say about Candiace’s read and Ashley’s post-prenup reveal.

A number of them think that the housewife essentially “fumbled the bag”…

and others are confused especially since Ashley previously said she had a postnup in place that would protect her if they split and ensure she receives 50% of their assets.

“Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets,” said Ashley. “And now, I think it would be good for us to have a postnuptial agreement because [a] postnup would outline things that [I] would be guaranteed to get—no arguing, no disputing—and essentially would speed up the process in the event of a divorce.”

Hmmmm.

As the chatter surrounding Ashley continues, Candiace has also sent [more] shade.

The housewife confirmed that she and her sister Crystal [Crissy] both have homes in their names…

and she reposted an interview where she said that Ashley is a hater.

“Their name rhymes with Bashley, she was created for hateration and hateration only.”

What do YOU think about Ashley’s #RHOP Reunion Michael Darby update? Are you shocked that prenup isn’t working out in her favor?