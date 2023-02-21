Bossip Video

Ahead of the YSL RICO case for Young Thug getting underway, footage has surfaced of YSL Woody seemingly snitching on a murder plot involving the rapper.

As we roll into March, the YSL Rico trial has yet to officially get underway. The jury selection is dragging on for reasons that are out of the control of the courts and the trial is expected to be a long ordeal with the prosecution allegedly having hundreds of witnesses. Since Gunna accepted his plea deal, the internet has been trying to pin snitching allegations on him nonstop. Now, however, a video that leaked this weekend drove the internet into a frenzy because it seemingly shows the real “rat” in the record label’s camp.

Video Surfaces Of YSL Woody Allegedly Snitching On Young Thug’s Murder Plot To Authorities

On Saturday a three-and-a-half-hour-long video surfaced of YSL Woody divulging information about Young Thug and others to authorities. The interrogation video is reportedly from October 2021, over six months before the massive indictment against YSL.

Woody reportedly was arrested after being caught in his girlfriend’s car with a loaded gun inside. Since he is a felon, he was looking at more time behind bars, and based on the video, people believe he tried to negotiate his freedom with information on Young Thug and others.

“Somebody is supposed to get killed tonight,” says the YSL rapper. “This is a murder that’s about to take place with some very hot people, and the stuff that I know right now should help me get out of my situation.” He adds: “I’ll tell y’all this much right here: I know the people who are going to go do it, I can get the time when they’re going to go do it, so y’all can catch them in the act.”

In the video, Woody even offers to FaceTime Young Thug to prove the information he revealed is valid. Elsewhere in the almost four-hour video, he also gives up information on YFN Lucci.

Social media flocked to his Instagram, and surprisingly his last post is from the time when he allegedly snitched.

