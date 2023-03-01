Panty-Pulverizer Pedro Pascal Commands The Carpet At ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Launch Event In Hollywood

This is the BAE

Social media is swooning over Pedro Pascal who continues to shine as the star of HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic Drama The Last Of Us AND Disney+ smash The Mandolorian which he promoted in dashing fashion at the special launch event in Hollywood last night.

The lovable star commanded the carpet at the buzzy event that brought out the entire cast along with Showrunner/Executive Producer Jon Favreau, Executive Producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson, and Rick Famuyiwa (who also directs), Director Peter Ramsey, and Composer Ludwig Göransson.

In The Mandalorian Season 3, our fave space dad and Grogu reunite for another intergalactic adventure where they’ll cross paths with old allies and make new enemies while the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history.

Peep the trailer below:

The eight-episode season (now streaming exclusively on Disney+) also stars Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito with direction from Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

‘Without giving anything away, I would say that the surprises are not necessarily what you would expect from our experience with surprises previous to this season,’ teased Pascal about Season 3 in an interview with Collider. ‘There’s a kind of approach to the way the story is told that is sort of unexpected, and I love that. I know it’s all very vague, but it’s surprising what the surprises are. Surprise! Surprise, my saliva is traveling through the light towards the camera as I say “Surprise!”

Are you hopping on the Pedro thirst train? Tell us down below and peep the Pedro hysteria on the flip.