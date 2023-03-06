Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

A Full Moon occurs in the sign of Virgo on March 7th, 2023, when the Sun in Pisces forms an opposition to the Moon in Virgo. This particular match wants us to find the happy medium between our routines, physical health, and those “outlandish fantasies” that live deep within us. Take note that Saturn will also move into Pisces on the 7th which can be useful for bringing our dreams out of the sky and into a tangible manifested reality. Albeit one we will have to work very hard for but it is certainly worth it. Under this Full Moon on the heels of Spring take the time to tidy your home and set up a simple Spring Altar which can include your favorite florals, a few angel candles, and a journal entry as to what you wish to accomplish over the next 90 days. Be sure to sage and spritz a bit of Florida Water in the air and dab lavender oil on your wrists and neck.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

If you’ve been struggling with addictive behavior that has spiraled out of control, then Spirit is asking you to look at your childhood and your caregivers’ toxic patterns. Somewhere along the way you learned to cope with harsh emotions by self-soothing with addictions. However, this Full Moon in Virgo will provide a harsh spotlight on the wound that has been festering for a long time. Get ready to heal my friend – it will be ugly -but so necessary for your soul’s evolution. Note that this will probably prompt big breakups with your career and/or love life.

RED FLAG: This week your suppressed emotions and wounds are the red flag. Brace yourself for the gush out.

SWEET SPOT: Wearing soothing tones of plum, brown and cream will help to bolster any overwhelming emotions along with splashing Lavender essential oil at your pulse points.

