It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we nestle deeply into the Pisces energy bringing the esoteric energy of 2023 to a heightened frenzy. This is amplified with Mercury entering Pisces on the 2nd, aiding us in becoming more creative, dreaming big dreams, and possibly ushering in a new mindset around love, romance, and play. Be prepared for some shifts in consciousness both in yourself and in others. We are in the early stages of the Grand Awakening of the human race back to a highly intuitive heart-centered society and all of this Piscean energy allows this energy to flourish.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

For those of you who have been feeling stuck or overlooked or frankly like “giving up,” know that you are slowly moving out of that energy and should FEEL a shift emotionally this week. The key however is to take action – you must finally get off the fence – and simply just cut cords, clean house and move forward purposely and mindfully. This will apply to any area of your life that is constipated. This will also apply to those with Capricorn in their Moon, Venus, and Mercury.

RED FLAG: Track your bank expenses as fraud may catch you this week. Be vigilant.

SWEET SPOT: Any seeds of good karma that you have sowed over these past few years are set to bloom this spring. Keep hope and joy in your spirit.

