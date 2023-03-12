Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Venus enters Taurus on the 16th sparking a feeling of wanting to indulge in the sensual side of yourself as well as a “treat yourself” energy. Take it slow and make sure your appetite for pleasure actually matches your bank account. This is a great week however to start planning any new financial goals while also spring cleaning your home. On the 19th Mercury goes into Aries bringing with it a strong mental competitive vibe and the ability to make swift and correct decisions at the executive level. This is a great combo for job hunting and taking your personal and professional image and brand to the next level. Again just be mindful of your true budget.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

This week look out for symbolic messages from the spirit around your healing that needs to take place both mentally, physically, and with anyone who has broken your heart in the past. Spending time with your ancestor altar will help facilitate this or pull a Tarot card daily for an in-depth message. This will especially be true for those with Venus in Capricorn.

RED FLAG: There are some secret discussions happening at work that can and will affect your pockets. Stay vigilant and spruce up your resume and online career profiles.

SWEET SPOT: Lady Luck is on your side when it comes to wellness and self-care – look online for spa discounts and treat yourself!

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!