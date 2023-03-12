“Sounds like that pollen kicking Jordin Sparks a** ain’t it voice squeaking and cracking #Big12Championship“
Another user came to her defense.
“Let’s not act like Jordin sparks can’t sing ok my girl can really blow”
One user noted that the spirit of extraness got Jordin in this debacle.
“I always say if people just sang the national anthem simple and straightforward, instead of trying to make it a vocal riff off competition, there would be less moments like Jordin Sparks and Fergie.”
One fan tweeted,
“I saw Jordin Sparks trending & I thought people were exaggerating about her singing the national anthem…until I saw the video. I still love Jordin Sparks but that performance was…”
Another user said Jordan is unequivocally not on the level of Miss Lady Lumps.
“Don’t Compare Jordin Sparks National Anthem to Fergie Yo… First of All Fergie Just Sound Every Bad Like She Was in Pain. Jordin Sparks National Anthem Just Sound like Her Mic Was Bad and Missed Up High The Notes But Still Did Good Job that’s Was Better Than Fergie Period.”
The story of Fergie’s national anthem tragedy begins in 2018 at the NBA All-Star game. The crowd was scattered with superstars, including “the Artist of our life,” Beyoncé.
As “The Dutchess” belted out a jazzy rendition of the anthem, both players and game attendees giggled throughout the arena. NBA point forward Steph Curry and Chi-Town native Chance The Rapper could not compose their laughter.
Fergie apologized after the performance stating she “tried her best.”
“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”
The former Black-Eyed Pea did not perform live again until 2022 at the MTV VMAs. Fans say her performance was nearly flawless.
