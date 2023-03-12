Bossip Video

Jordin Sparks’ controversial national anthem performance at the Big 12 Tournament ignited a firestorm of opinions. Either Jordin’s voice has lost its “spark,” or it was simply one bad night.

The American Idol winner’s national anthem performance is being compared to Fergie’s at The Staples Center, which has been dubbed one of the worst renditions ever.

Now, we all know Jordin can blow. She has proven her stellar vocal abilities on tracks like “Tattoo,” “Battlefield,” and “No Air” featuring Chris Brown. The 33-year-old’s voice has even made her a multi-platinum certified Artist.

So, what happened?

As the Arizona native sang our country’s song, the high notes kept falling short. She was frequently off-key and “pitchy,” as American Idol’s former judge, Randy Jackson, would say.

Social Media Drags Jordin Sparks’ National Anthem With Comparisons To Fergie

The innanet took no time to give their take on the mom of one’s vocal performance.

One Twitter user joked,

“Jordan Sparks definitely had no air singing the national anthem…”

Someone else noted she may have been under the weather.

“Jordan Sparks….baby….I just know something happened. Was there no tea or cough drops?”

Someone else humorously agreed, stating the mom of one’s allergies may have been to blame.