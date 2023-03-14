If the klown shoe fits…
After being embarrassed over and over (and over) again by baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian is getting dragged YET AGAIN–this time, over her special birthday message to her ex that immediately sent social media into a frenzy.
You may recall the pair splitting following reports of the NBA player knocking up another woman (Maralee Nichols) which, naturally, didn’t stop Khloé from publicly praising her co-parent for being the “best father” despite Nichols claiming he’s never met their son.
“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” Khloé’s message began. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”
She continued: “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”
In her post, Kardashian included never-before-seen photos of Tristan with their son whose name has not yet been revealed. She also blocked out the face of the little one who’s still yet to be shown off to the world.
Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, also praised Tristan on her Instagram Story for staying positive despite his devastating loss this year. His mother, Andrea Thompson, died tragically from a heart attack at her Toronto home on January 5.
“Happy Birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness. You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle, and a son,” the 67-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.
“You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable,” she continued. “You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day, and I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become. Thank you for that and for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much!!!”
Everyone is out here talking about Khloe’s bday post for Tristan Thompson but no one’s talking about what Kris Jenner post about him. “You have shown me so much inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges” pic.twitter.com/109OFrJCZQ
— Erica (@letabknow) March 14, 2023
Seemingly responding to the social media commotion over her birthday post (with the comments turned off), Khloé posted a kissy face selfie with a lipstick print emoji.
At some point, you would think Khloé would stop setting herself up like this but she clearly enjoys getting dragged through the social media streets.
I wish Khloe would just be dumb in private. Like yeah I get he’s the father of your kids and his mom died, but the way Tristan played in all 15 of your faces I’d never post or be seen in public with him again.
— Ke’Andra (@Thats_KeAndra) March 14, 2023
The 38-year-old also reignited speculation that the couple had moved on from Tristan’s rampant infidelity and got back together (again).
If Khloe Kardashian is back with Tristan Thompson again I will literally LOL
— CAM (@celant214) March 14, 2023
However, sources close to the former couple tell Page Six that they’re not back together.
Also worth noting is Marelee Nichols sharing a photo of herself with her and Tristan’s son on her IG stories just hours after Khloé’s birthday message.
Do you think Khloe and Tristan are secretly back together? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Khloe’s lengthy birthday message on the flip.
I wish Khloe would just be dumb in private. Like yeah I get he’s the father of your kids and his mom died, but the way Tristan played in all 15 of your faces I’d never post or be seen in public with him again.
— Ke’Andra (@Thats_KeAndra) March 14, 2023
Last time Khloe Kardashian told Tristan happy Birthday was when he went out of town to get another woman pregnant and now he has to pay over 10 thousand a month for child support 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZN4H2k8eK5
— DeMarko (@freakymarko) March 14, 2023
Khloe is a clown… she gone wish Tristan change & transformation 😂😂 she wear that clown suit proudly
— SLIM THIQUE🌝✨ (@_FWhaYouHeard) March 14, 2023
Khloe turned off her comments on Tristan’s birthday IG post and y’all brought it to Twitter pic.twitter.com/ukSOgNxqvO
— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) March 13, 2023
i think khloe thinks her posting tristan and being amicable with him makes her look healed when it really makes her look like dumb bitch doormat.
— big perm 🪱 (@SianChristinaK) March 14, 2023
Tyga, who once dated Kylie Jenner, was married to Jordan Craig, who is Tristan Thompsons baby mama, who is also Khloe Kardashians baby daddy.
Tyga is also blac chyna’s baby daddy, who is also Rob Kardashian’s baby mama who is Kylie Jenner’s brother.
I hope that makes sense.
— JESS? (@Zuere) March 8, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Third trimester Tristan didn’t even repost Khloe’s long birthday post to his stories pic.twitter.com/nHH3BApmYz
— JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) March 14, 2023
Not Khloe wishing Tristan a happy birthday and posting his outside baby with an emoji. Gworlllll stap!!! pic.twitter.com/1falCply9Z
— Unnamed (@17_xcx) March 13, 2023
I hope anyone who find themselves in a similar situation finds the strength to leave. I truly wish the best for anyone and everyone, Including Khloe.
Tristan Thompson is a loser and I wish him nothing but impotence.
— Cynthia Nixon (@edmbasskitten) March 14, 2023
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
-
Carpet Killas! Hollywood's Hottest Partied Like Rockstars At The Vanity Fairs Oscars Bash
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.