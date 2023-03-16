Bossip Video

Just days after stunting in three separate styles for the Academy Awards, Rihanna and her love A$AP Rocky were spotted by the paparazzi on an outing in Los Angeles.

Rihanna flaunted her bare baby belly in a pair of low-slung baggy jeans, which she paired with a blue, white and red striped long-sleeved rugby which she tucked into the bottom of her bra for a cropped look. Rih rocked brown hiking boots, dark shades and a Louis Vuitton shades to complete her look.

Meanwhile Rocky also donned baggy jeans, which he paired with a quilted green vest, worn over an open red plaid flannel and white T-shirt. Rocky also wore diamond studs in his ears with a hat and sunglasses. The happy couple held hands as they walked down Melrose Ave.

The proud parents welcomed their son Noah last May and are currently expecting their second child, which Rihanna recently confirmed following her performance at the Super Bowl.

We love a Rih/Rocky day date! Don’t you?