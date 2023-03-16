Bossip Video

Just days after stunting in three separate styles for the Academy Awards, Rihanna and her love A$AP Rocky were spotted by the paparazzi on an outing in Los Angeles.

Source: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna flaunted her bare baby belly in a pair of low-slung baggy jeans, which she paired with a blue, white and red striped long-sleeved rugby which she tucked into the bottom of her bra for a cropped look. Rih rocked brown hiking boots, dark shades and a Louis Vuitton shades to complete her look.

Source: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Meanwhile Rocky also donned baggy jeans, which he paired with a quilted green vest, worn over an open red plaid flannel and white T-shirt. Rocky also wore diamond studs in his ears with a hat and sunglasses. The happy couple held hands as they walked down Melrose Ave.

Source: BG020/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The proud parents welcomed their son Noah last May and are currently expecting their second child, which Rihanna recently confirmed following her performance at the Super Bowl.

We love a Rih/Rocky day date! Don’t you?

