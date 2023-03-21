The drama between Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss might have cooled off, but one of them is still sending shade. Not only that, but their significant other is sharing more details about the incident behind the beef.
As previously reported things got heated Monday between the singers after Tamar alleged that the housewife and her husband Todd Tucker previously threatened and “tried to fight” her.
Tamar made the revelation on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and then doubled down during an Instagram Live alongside her fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson.
According to Tamar, she tried to apologize to Kandi over comments she made, but the housewife wouldn’t accept and said she could “take it to the next level.”
Tamar also said that Kandi’s hubby Todd who she dubbed “Toddina” looked her “in her face” and threatened her by saying “you know what it is.”
After Tamar made her accusations, Kandi accused the fellow singer of “playing the victim” and denied that Todd issued a threat.
“That’s not true, my husband never said anything to her, he did not threaten her or none of that,” said Kandi. “She and I did have words, but he didn’t! That’s why I was like um, yeah. Some people like to twist things a little bit.”
Kandi responds to Tamar and denies that Todd ever threatened her. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/f6c7wtmPqq
— The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) March 20, 2023
Tamar eventually let it go and proclaimed that she “proved her point” but before the dust settled, her fiancé who labeled Todd’s actions a “coward move” confirmed that he had a conversation with Todd and the entrepreneur was seemingly “embarrassed.” Tamar also recently sent more shade Todd Tucker’s way.
Jeremy Robinson Says Todd Tucker Seemed Embarrassed & Apologized For Threatening Tamar
Despite Kandi’s denial of a threat, Jeremy Robinson said that he chatted with Todd about his actions, something Tamar also showcased in the background of an IG post.
The attorney said that the business owner seemed embarrassed about what happened and immediately wanted to make amends.
“FOR THE RECORD, YES I DID HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH TODD ABOUT WHAT HE SAID TO @TAMARBRAXTON – HE IMMEDIATELY SEEMED EMBARRASSED ABOUT IT, APOLOGIZED AND WANTED TO MAKE AMENDS FOR SAYING “YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS,” wrote Robinson on his InstaStory.
He also said he requested that Todd apologize in person to his songstress fiancée.
“HE TRIED TO RATIONALIZE WHY HE SAID IT, BUT I STOPPED HIM AND SAID IT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED. I THEN ASKED HIM TO CLEAR IT UP WITH TAMAR AND APOLOGIZE IN PERSON.”
Later on Instagram, Tamar sent some shade Todd’s way under a post that Kandi’s cousin, rapper Akbar V made.
Hit the flip for that.
Akabar previously of Love & Hip Hop fame wondered why people were “playing with” her “most paid” family member, referencing not only Tamar but singer Lelee Lyons amid Kandi’s recent SWV VS. Xscape drama.
I been chilling but y'all bout to stop playing with my cousin and that's just that …………. we forgot she's the most paid also @TamarBraxtonHer @LeleeLyons #cokoswv
— Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) March 20, 2023
Like why is everyone ganging up let swv handle they differences why do @TamarBraxtonHer have to involve herself
— Female Kanye (@iamakbarv) March 20, 2023
That apparently prompted Tamar to clap back under TheNeighborhoodTalk’s post about Akbar’s comments.
“What money gotta do with anything?” wondered Tamar’s friend @MrLDavis.
“Yeah ’cause we ALL got a cute coin,” wrote Tamar. “Aand in my situation my man has his own without my name or businesses.”
Tamar has since admitted that she feels “triggered” by the entire situation.
“Yes, I have #changed but I’m also human,” wrote the songstress who admitted that she’s made with herself. “Please be patient with me. “
trying HARD to hold on to my peace. I haven’t been this triggered in a long time.Yes,I have #changed but I’m also human. Please be patient with me. Trust me I’m going through it mad with myself, forgetting to breathe. but it feels like I keep getting poked. This too shall pass.
— Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 21, 2023
What do YOU think about the latest update in the Tamar Vs. Kandi drama? We have a feeling it’s not finished…
-
