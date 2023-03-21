The drama between Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss might have cooled off, but one of them is still sending shade. Not only that, but their significant other is sharing more details about the incident behind the beef.

As previously reported things got heated Monday between the singers after Tamar alleged that the housewife and her husband Todd Tucker previously threatened and “tried to fight” her.

Tamar made the revelation on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and then doubled down during an Instagram Live alongside her fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

According to Tamar, she tried to apologize to Kandi over comments she made, but the housewife wouldn’t accept and said she could “take it to the next level.”

Tamar also said that Kandi’s hubby Todd who she dubbed “Toddina” looked her “in her face” and threatened her by saying “you know what it is.”

After Tamar made her accusations, Kandi accused the fellow singer of “playing the victim” and denied that Todd issued a threat.

“That’s not true, my husband never said anything to her, he did not threaten her or none of that,” said Kandi. “She and I did have words, but he didn’t! That’s why I was like um, yeah. Some people like to twist things a little bit.”

Kandi responds to Tamar and denies that Todd ever threatened her. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/f6c7wtmPqq — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) March 20, 2023

Tamar eventually let it go and proclaimed that she “proved her point” but before the dust settled, her fiancé who labeled Todd’s actions a “coward move” confirmed that he had a conversation with Todd and the entrepreneur was seemingly “embarrassed.” Tamar also recently sent more shade Todd Tucker’s way.

Jeremy Robinson Says Todd Tucker Seemed Embarrassed & Apologized For Threatening Tamar

Despite Kandi’s denial of a threat, Jeremy Robinson said that he chatted with Todd about his actions, something Tamar also showcased in the background of an IG post.

The attorney said that the business owner seemed embarrassed about what happened and immediately wanted to make amends.

“FOR THE RECORD, YES I DID HAVE A CONVERSATION WITH TODD ABOUT WHAT HE SAID TO @TAMARBRAXTON – HE IMMEDIATELY SEEMED EMBARRASSED ABOUT IT, APOLOGIZED AND WANTED TO MAKE AMENDS FOR SAYING “YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS,” wrote Robinson on his InstaStory.

He also said he requested that Todd apologize in person to his songstress fiancée.

“HE TRIED TO RATIONALIZE WHY HE SAID IT, BUT I STOPPED HIM AND SAID IT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED. I THEN ASKED HIM TO CLEAR IT UP WITH TAMAR AND APOLOGIZE IN PERSON.”

Later on Instagram, Tamar sent some shade Todd’s way under a post that Kandi’s cousin, rapper Akbar V made.

