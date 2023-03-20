Tamar Braxton is inviting a Real Housewives of Atlanta star to “speak on it” when it comes to an allegation that she made about her and her husband. Not only that, but Braxton’s fiancé is confirming that he spoke to the housewife’s spouse over his “coward move.”

Braxton who stars on Peacock’s Queens Court where she met her fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson, was a guest Sunday on Watch What Happens Live alongside her costars Nivea and Evelyn Lozada.

#QueensCourtPeacock stars Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, & Nivea dish on red flags when it comes to potential suitors.https://t.co/qSQUFHbFq0 pic.twitter.com/ndEjVrMuvM — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 20, 2023

While there, the songstress was asked to address her previous InstaStories where she accused an Atlanta housewife and the woman’s husband of threatening her.

She also noted that the couple was keeping quiet about the incident because they don’t want people to know how “f*** d up they are” as people and “city officials.”

“I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it? I got threatened by a [peach emoji] and her man,” wrote Braxton in December. “I feel like if I would have did what they did…they would have told the WORLD” But because they don’t want y’all to know how F***ED up they are as people and city officials…they ain’t said s***,” she added. “It’s BEEF and it is a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! PERIODT! Merry Christmas [tree emoji].”

Many people assumed that Braxton was hinting at having an issue with Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling who is a Senior Advisor to the Mayor and a federal prosecutor.

But on Sunday, Tamar admitted that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker actually were the #RHOA couple in question.

Tamar Braxton Says Kandi & Todd Threatened Her

While chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Tamar responded to Bravo fans who asked about the social media post.

Tamar Braxton explains why she has beef with #RHOA star Kandi Burruss & husband Todd Tucker.https://t.co/1Iw0kJVq9X pic.twitter.com/VZjLbyDj8Y — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 20, 2023

Cohen commented that many people speculated that she was referencing former peach-holder Eva Marcille, but Tamar said that was untrue.

“It was not. It was not, and it really did happen. I’m not lying,” said Tamar. “I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything. But, that s*** really did happen. And it was not cute.”

Andy then inquired whether or not the woman in question was a full [time] housewife and Tamar confirmed that she was, before confirming that the housewife was Kandi Burruss.

“I thought you and Kandi mended everything after Big Brother,” said a shocked Cohen. “I thought so too. I had no idea. I’ll tell you the story later,” said Tamar.

After the allegation aired on TV, Tamar took to Twitter to defend herself against fans who thought she was just stirring up drama. She also noted that her fiancé Jeremy Robinson tried to “check” Todd, but he and Kandi refused to address the situation.

“Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and JR came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. l’m off it #/changed.”

Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and Jr came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. I’m off it #changed https://t.co/vcOPIZAqXS — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 20, 2023

When a fan commented that she was “taking the bait” by answering the question, Tamar doubled down and said that she’s not”scared” of anyone or the truth.

She also wondered why Kandi has yet to comment on the situation on her “Speak On It” YouTube series.

“I answered a question like everyone else does. I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause ThTs not her narrative on tv. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? 😒I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE 🤷🏽‍♀️”

I answered a question like everyone else does. I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause ThTs not her narrative on tv. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? 😒I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/4Mo3EUK2bv — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 20, 2023

Now… I’m finna go see the city girls and close out my bday weekend 🍀✨ #changed — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 20, 2023

So far, Kandi and Todd have not responded to Tamar as a couple, but we wouldn’t be shocked if they decided to “speak on it” on YouTube.

Kandi however is hinting that SOMEONE is playing the victim and she shared a shady Addams Family clip on Instagram.

As for Tamar, she went live on Instagram to further explain the situation and her husband-to-be also weighed in.