It’s been four years since the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle and his love, Lauren London, says “nothing was ever the same” since then.

On the 4th anniversary of Nipsey’s death, Lauren remembered her late loving partner. The actress took to Instagram to mark the day he “transitioned.”

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned….” Lauren wrote. “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same…

Eternal Being. Ermias Asghedom. I Love You,” she continued, accompanying a black and white portrait of Nipsey.

Lauren ended the memorial with a quote about the undying spirit from the Baháʼí Sacred Writings.

“To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. “We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.” – Baha’i Sacred Writings

The You People star has been candid about the heartbreaking ordeal of grieving, saying she struggled to even get out of bed. On March 31 this year, the rest of the world mourns the tragic loss of the Victory Lap rapper with her.

Hopefully, it brought Nipsey’s loved ones some peace to know that Eric Holder Jr. didn’t get away with murder. Last July, a jury found trigger-happy coward guilty of first-degree murder.

