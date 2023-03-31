Bossip Video
It’s been four years since the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle and his love, Lauren London, says “nothing was ever the same” since then.

On the 4th anniversary of Nipsey’s death, Lauren remembered her late loving partner. The actress took to Instagram to mark the day he “transitioned.”

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned….” Lauren wrote.

“Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same…
Eternal Being. Ermias Asghedom. I Love You,” she continued, accompanying a black and white portrait of Nipsey.

Lauren ended the memorial with a quote about the undying spirit from the  Baháʼí Sacred Writings.

“To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird.

“We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.” – Baha’i Sacred Writings

The You People star has been candid about the heartbreaking ordeal of grieving, saying she struggled to even get out of bed. On March 31 this year, the rest of the world mourns the tragic loss of the Victory Lap rapper with her.

Hopefully, it brought Nipsey’s loved ones some peace to know that Eric Holder Jr. didn’t get away with murder. Last July, a jury found trigger-happy coward guilty of first-degree murder.

Check out what Holder’s attorney said about his life in prison being hell after the flip.

“Life In Prison Is Going To Be Hell” For Eric Holder Jr. According To His Attorney

While Lauren and Nipsey’s other loved ones struggle with his death, convicted killer Eric Holder Jr. expects to be fighting for his life. In February, a judge sentenced Holder to 60 years.

In a viral courtroom clip, Holder’s attorney requested protective custody. He warned that that Holder will inevitably “target” for everyone in prison who loved Nipsey.

“Once he gets to state prison, he’s a target. There’s a green light on him from all the gangs, all the people that loved Nipsey Hussle. And so his life in prison is going to be hell for as long as it lasts,” attorney Aaron Jensen said.

Holder should have considered people all over Los Angeles and every prison system wanting to retaliate for Nipsey. Previous attacks already validated Jensen’s concerns.

As soon as Holder was behind bars, fellow prisoners made sure he would regret the shooting. He couldn’t attend his trial last June because two other inmates jumped him.

“Mr. Holder, Jr. was assaulted by multiple individuals while he was in the holding cell at the jail while waiting to be brought to court yesterday morning. The attack included a razor and the back of his head was cut,” Jensen previously told CBS News.

Nipsey had so much more to do and give at 33-year-old that his death is even more surreal. Many of his fans take solace knowing that the decades Holder has left will be miserable behind bars.

