Drake previewed his new song “Rescue Me” on SiriusXM which sampled Kim Kardashian discussing divorce from Kanye West.
The cold war between Kanye West and Drake concluded in a one-night-only concert in December of 2021. After years of petty bars, Twitter breakdowns, and passive-aggressive chess moves they united in an interesting attempt to free Larry Hoover. Since then it’s been peace in Calabasas with both rappers essentially staying out of each other’s way. During the most recent SiriuxXm episode of Drake’s and Sound42’s The Fry Yiy Show, the war may have been reignited. An unreleased Drake song was played on the show which sampled dialogue of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye West.
“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” Kim said in the clip, from the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
“Rescue Me” is seemingly Drake revealing he’s ready to settle and have a wife and a family.
“I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me,” he raps. “Come and rescue me/Take me out the club, take me out the trap/Take me off the market, take me off the map/I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em.”
Kanye West has been out of the public eye and has re-married. When he returns we are sure he will give his thoughts on the record. The Kardashians have been out of drama but if this gains steam it’ll certainly end up on Hulu.
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Purrr Their Last Email: The Baddest Publicist Baes In The Game, Vol. 4
-
Tamar Braxton Says Kandi & Todd Threatened Her Despite Her Apology Over THIS, Singer's Fiancé Calls It A 'Coward Move'
-
Selling Slayyy: The Baddest Real Estate Baegents In The Game
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.