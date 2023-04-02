Bossip Video

Drake previewed his new song “Rescue Me” on SiriusXM which sampled Kim Kardashian discussing divorce from Kanye West.

The cold war between Kanye West and Drake concluded in a one-night-only concert in December of 2021. After years of petty bars, Twitter breakdowns, and passive-aggressive chess moves they united in an interesting attempt to free Larry Hoover. Since then it’s been peace in Calabasas with both rappers essentially staying out of each other’s way. During the most recent SiriuxXm episode of Drake’s and Sound42’s The Fry Yiy Show, the war may have been reignited. An unreleased Drake song was played on the show which sampled dialogue of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye West.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” Kim said in the clip, from the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Rescue Me” is seemingly Drake revealing he’s ready to settle and have a wife and a family.

“I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me,” he raps. “Come and rescue me/Take me out the club, take me out the trap/Take me off the market, take me off the map/I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em.”

Kanye West has been out of the public eye and has re-married. When he returns we are sure he will give his thoughts on the record. The Kardashians have been out of drama but if this gains steam it’ll certainly end up on Hulu.