Hulu adds “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” to its upcoming slate of original documentaries with help from Jermaine Dupri & Uncle Luke.

In the age of digital content streaming services are always looking for original content to increase viewership. Hulu has been going all in on original documentaries and recently announced more are on the way. Out of the announcements, the most anticipated documentary is clearly Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.

Social media was quick to joke about whose parents will appear in the Freaknik documentary but it seems there’s nothing to worry about according to Variety. The project’s synopsis suggests it will focus on its impact and downfall and not your freaky parents.

“Recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage,” raising the question: “Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?”

Freaknik was established in the mid-90s and began as a small picnic for students of local HBCUs. By the 1990s it became the event you’ve come to hear mythical stories about. In 1998 pressure to ban the event rose citing “sexual assaults, violence against women, and public safety concerns”. Since its absence, many people have held present-day tributes to the event such as 21 Savage’s annual birthday party.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told lists both Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri as executive producers. No premiere date has been set as of yet but hopefully, the announcement will come sooner than later.