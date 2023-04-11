Even after a dozen kids, Nick Cannon isn’t turning down the idea of welcoming another one.
The Masked Singer host made an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, where–unsurprisingly–the topic of his huge family came up. The father of 12 was then asked what he would do if newly single Taylor Swift was hypothetically into the idea of having a child with him, to which he was not opposed.
“I’m all in,” he joked after host Howard Stern asked the question.
“First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music,” he said about the pop star.
The 42-year-old went on to explain that he and the “Anti-Hero” singer have “very similar” dating experiences, all of which have been in the public eye.
“I think she would relate to me very well,” the Wild ‘N Out creator explained. “We probably will understand each other.”
Cannon went on to joke that his “Spidey senses” began to tingle when he heard that Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn called it quits last week, saying the idea of having a baby with the 12-time Grammy-winner “would be amazing.”
As Cannon warms up to the idea of bringing another baby mama into the mix, he’s also starting a business venture with the mother of three of his children. On Monday, Cannon launched the Daily Cannon, which costars Abby De La Rosa and Mason Moussette, a radio veteran who last worked in Dallas.
“I’m excited to be joining the next generation of live audio entertainment on Amp. Having a place where I can directly connect with listeners five days a week to spotlight the hottest emerging artists, chat about the latest and greatest in music and entertainment, and share real-time announcements in my world and beyond will make the Daily Cannon a show you don’t want to miss,” Nick Cannon said of the new partnership. “There’s a magical thing that happens when entertainment is unedited and live, and I am excited for our journey ahead.”
The Daily Cannon will be live on Amp every Monday through Friday beginning April 24, at 9 a.m. EDT.
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Apology Tour Headliner: Xscape's LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Tamika, Tiny, And Kandi, Reveals Open Marriage To Rocky
-
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Follow
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Selling Slayyy: The Baddest Real Estate Baegents In The Game
-
Purrr Their Last Email: The Baddest Publicist Baes In The Game, Vol. 4
-
Plot Thickens: Angel Reese Does Not Accept Dr. Jill Biden's Apology, Reveals Team Declined First Lady's Pre-Game Meet
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.