Jamie Foxx Spotted With Mystery Blonde On Yacht In South Of France

One thing about Jamie Foxx, he’s going to swirl it up without a care in the world as one of Hollywood’s biggest canoodlers who’s been spotted with multiple boo thangs over the past few years.

The 54-year-old actor/singer/entrepreneur/game show host appeared to share kisses with a mystery blonde while enjoying himself on a yacht in the South of France.

In another photo, Jamie and his mystery gal could be seen enjoying a jet-ski ride together with strong honeymoon phase energy.

The mega-talented star is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival where he’s shared multiple FLEXES including extravagant meals and seafood buffets posted on his Instagram Stories.

He also set aside time for his eldest daughter Corinne Foxx who joined her father for some daddy-daughter time at a restaurant.

You may recall Jamie’s previous relationship with Katie Holmes that ended in May 2019 after six years together.

Months later, he was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave before shooting down dating rumors, claiming that their relationship was strictly professional.

Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Never Getting Married

At 54, he’s seemingly content with enjoying the single life and spoke on never getting married back in October.

“The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” he said on E! News’ Daily Pop. “A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older,” Jamie added. “Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. [Our family], we actually came together more. So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”

