The NBA has announced Miles Bridges’ 30-game suspension over his domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Last summer Miles Bridges was expected to sign a massive new deal with the Charlotte Hornets after becoming a breakout player in the NBA. Hours before that, however, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles. Even though he was released on $130K bail the situation was far from over and in the following days, his wife would post her horrific injuries amid a video of her son explaining what he allegedly witnessed.

Unfortunately, Bridges’ dreams of signing that new contract never became reality. After pleading no contest to the charges, the NBA has now handed down its punishment for the Hornets player.

“The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved,” the league said in an official statement. “The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

In total Bridges’ suspension is for 30 total games but he will receive credit for 20 games he has already missed. He will start off the 2023-2024 season missing 10 games. This is actually an enormous turnaround from when many thought his career was over.