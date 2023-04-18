A woman who briefly appeared in the Kanye documentary jeen-yuhs is suing Netflix claiming a clip from her drug-addicted days exposed her past.
Last year the doc directed by Coodie and Chike instantly reminded everyone why we loved Kanye even if we no longer support him. Over three episodes, watchers saw Kanye’s raise to fame and also the mental health struggles he’s experienced over the last decade.
Regardless of your thoughts on the subject matter, numerous people thought it was inspiring. One person who didn’t share that sentiment, however, has filed a lawsuit. According to TMZ, almost a year after its release Netflix is being sued over the project.
Netflix, Coodie Simmons, and Chike Ozah have been sued by Cynthia Love who originally made an appearance in Kanye’s “Through The Wire” video. The music video was featured in the doc and was directed by Coodie and Chike as well. Love claims she was in an “altered state and not capable of providing consent” during the video’s production. Her lawsuit claims that the Netflix documentary uses an extended cut of her in the video that allegedly exposed her past drug addiction and brought up old dark memories. Cynthia claims Coodie told her son he “assumed she was dead” instead of contacting her about the film and now she is suing for emotional distress and a harmed reputation.
-
Video Surfaces Of 'Beef' Star David Choe Bragging About Alleged Rape Of A Black Woman 'For Shock Value'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Hazel E Gets Clowned Over Mother’s Crispety Crunchety Mac & Cheese, Sends Stale Shade To Unbothered Countess Vaughn
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Blacked Out: Nick Cannon Thinks 'Black Women Are Upset' With Him Amid LaNisha Cole Reacting To Him Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx
-
Jokes or Shade? Tiffany Haddish Called Out For Comments About Common And Jennifer Hudson, Confirms New Bitcoin Boo
-
Rocky's Redeemer: LaTocha Scott Sets The Record Straight About 'Open Marriage' & Alleged Funny Money After 'Queens Of R&B' Finale
-
Straaaaaait 'Deadbeat Clown': Erica Mena Shades Safaree For Gifting Amara La Negra's Twins Rolexes After 'Only Buying Balloons' For Their Kids
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.