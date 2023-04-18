Bossip Video

A woman who briefly appeared in the Kanye documentary jeen-yuhs is suing Netflix claiming a clip from her drug-addicted days exposed her past.

Last year the doc directed by Coodie and Chike instantly reminded everyone why we loved Kanye even if we no longer support him. Over three episodes, watchers saw Kanye’s raise to fame and also the mental health struggles he’s experienced over the last decade.

Regardless of your thoughts on the subject matter, numerous people thought it was inspiring. One person who didn’t share that sentiment, however, has filed a lawsuit. According to TMZ, almost a year after its release Netflix is being sued over the project.

Play

Netflix, Coodie Simmons, and Chike Ozah have been sued by Cynthia Love who originally made an appearance in Kanye’s “Through The Wire” video. The music video was featured in the doc and was directed by Coodie and Chike as well. Love claims she was in an “altered state and not capable of providing consent” during the video’s production. Her lawsuit claims that the Netflix documentary uses an extended cut of her in the video that allegedly exposed her past drug addiction and brought up old dark memories. Cynthia claims Coodie told her son he “assumed she was dead” instead of contacting her about the film and now she is suing for emotional distress and a harmed reputation.