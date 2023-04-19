Bossip Video

Latto responded to claims that she photoshopped her Coachella performance pictures by sharing an Instagram tutorial for the haters.

This weekend the Southern California desert hosted the annual Coachella music festival headlined by the ever-elusive Frank Ocean. Ocean’s set was the subject of controversy amid rumors that he completely scrapped an ice rink that was built on stage and canceled his YouTube live stream, but Ocean apparently isn’t the only artist whose time at the fest is making headlines.

Latto who dubbed the weekend’s festivities “Lattochella”, performed last weekend and brought out Saweetie, Tia Corine, and Lola Brooke before happily recapping the moments on social media.

When the Atlanta-based artist tweeted a group of pictures from her Coachella performance, however, haters immediately hit her with Photoshop allegations pointing out that there are double pictures of people in the crowd.

Detractors alleged that Latto photoshopped the crowd to seem larger than it was, which might have been probable if she wasn’t performing at one of the biggest festivals of the year. Not only that, but the official Coachella account backed up the rapper with a picture to prove just how jam-packed the crowd was.

Eventually, Latto personally responded to the rumors and explained how Instagram resolution works, effectively shutting all the haters in her mentions.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly [f***dd] up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes,” Latto wrote on her InstaStory.

Hopefully, for weekend two of Coachella, everyone can relax and leave the artists alone.