Springtime Saweetie

All eyes were on Saweetie at the 2023 Revolve Festival during Coachella where she made a splash as the surprise guest during Latto‘s cake-clapping set.

Saweetie as a performance guest for Latto Coachella Sahara Set 🎡✨💕 pic.twitter.com/llNPqvpVm2 — $AWEETIE’S ARCHIVE (@theicyarchive) April 17, 2023

When she wasn’t shutting down the Coachella stage, she shined at the invite-only Revolve festival that continues to command clout as one of the most exclusive events for artists, influencers, and famous somebodies during the first weekend of the famed festival.

This year, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell, Supergoop, Touchland, LaCroix, Quay, and other notable brands partnered with the festival for exclusive activations far outside our tax bracket.

As expected, Saweetie turned heads with rainbow-swirled, booty length hair, a curve-caressing denim bustier, and sexy cowgirl baddiefit that stood out in a sea of daring fashion.

The ‘My Type’ rapper was the talk of the festival as rumors over her somethingship with fellow Cali rapper YG percolated online.

Where are y’all getting that YG and Saweetie are together? I’m tryna see receipts — SLIM (@_luvvjoness) April 17, 2023

According to AllHipHop, YG is smitten over Saweetie who he reportedly splurges on every month. And, if you look closely, he was (allegedly) in the Coachella crowd cheering her on like a supportive boo.

We can neither confirm not deny this rumor but we do know she was at his birthday party last month. Hmmm.

Other notable guests at the all-red bash included BIA, Tyga, Mario, Mustard, Offset, Travis Scott, A$AP Ferg, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Nardo Wick, and more.

What’s your fave Saweetie look from Coachella? Would you be here for a YG and Saweetie baeship? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over her Coachella takeover on the flip.