The judge in the YSL Rico trial orders mental evaluations after Young Thug’s co-defendant claimed Trump gave him legal advice.

The YSL Rico trial has tried its best to get underway but every step of the way has come with delays. The trial kicked off this January, now it’s April and jury selection is still ongoing. The first delay came when a potential juror skipped court and opted for the Dominican Republic. Judge Glanville reprimanded that juror by making them write a research paper. A second juror was given a warning after texting a news reporter about the selection process. Just last week another juror was sentenced to three days in jail for recording court proceedings on her cell phone.

Now another delay has come after one of Young Thug’s co-defendants claimed he received legal advice from Donald Trump. According to the AJC, Jayden Myrick filed a request to represent himself in the upcoming trial. Judge Ural Glanville immediately began to question the mental state of the 22-year-old. Myrick claimed he had been studying law and was in contact with Donald Trump, President Biden, and Senator Jon Ossoff.

“I’m not the regular inmate, I be with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and they be talking to me,” Myrick said. “Donald Trump is going to get me out.”

Judge Glanville has refused to grant the request for self-representation until Myrick completes a mental evaluation. If the evaluation reveals he is mentally competent to stand trial it’s likely his request will be granted. It’s worth noting Myrick is already serving a life sentence for a 2018 murder outside of an Atlanta country club.