Kenya Moore is finally finished with her Marc Daly marriage after years of alleged reconciliations, rumors, and counseling. The Real Housewife of Atlanta quietly filed for divorce from the restaurateur in May 2021, reports RadarOnline.

In the official divorce docs, Kenya called their marriage “irretrievably broken” with no hopes of reconciliation and noted that they’ve been separated as of September 19, 2019, noting that they’ve been in a “bonafide state of separation since that date.”

Radar adds that Kenya’s demanding sole physical and legal custody of their baby girl, Brooklyn Daly, and notes that “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as martial debt which must be equitably divided.”

On June 11, Kenya’s estranged hubby reportedly responded to the divorce petition and made some demands of his own including a demand that Kenya pays his legal fees.

“He is asking for joint legal custody but is onboard with his ex having primary custody,” reports Radar. “Marc is also asking for the court to award him his “separate real and personal property.” “He also claims their martial residence was the home Kenya purchased in Georgia. He says he wants an “equitable division of the parties’ martial residence.” Marc also wants the court to order Kenya to pay his legal fees in the case. The case is still ongoing.”

The outlet adds that Kenya’s lawyers are pleading for the case to be sealed so that details won’t be shared online and utilized to “further harass, molest or aggravate her life.” Unfortunately for Ken, a judge has yet to rule on that motion.

Kenya and Marc have been in the headlines for years since they tied the knot in 2017.

In January of 2021, the week of Kenya’s 50th birthday, Marc Daly told MadameNoire, that he was the one who was ready to move forward with divorce. MN exclusively reported a statement from Marc announcing the decision to end his marriage with Kenya officially.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

Prior to that, Kenya met with a divorce attorney and explained that a separation from Marc Daly was “not something she initially wanted,” but Marc told her he was going to announce it following a tense night at his Black Man Lab charity event, which we saw in Season 12. As previously reported that was the night that Marc told people he “hated” being married and reportedly blew up on her on an Uber ride home.

The next day news of their separation hit the Internet.

Still, Kenya said that they weren’t quite sure about where they wanted their marriage to go and were in counseling. In November 2020 they sparked reconciliation rumors after they attended their daughter’s birthday party together…

and in June 2021, after the divorce filing, they actually took a family vacation together.

Best wishes to Kenya as she moves forward with her divorce. Looks like she might be officially ready to move on.