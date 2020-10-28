Last night, BET hosted their annual Hip Hop Awards and even without an audience in attendance, they pulled off a great show. The NIGHT had eye-catching performances from Mulatto, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and so many more. The cyphers this year were top tier with Deantè Hitchcock stealing the show and getting all the praise on social media.
We have to give props to Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor and H.E.R who completely rocked it during their cypher too. The girls teamed up to deliver some powerful bars over Brandy’s 90s classic “I Wanna Be Down.”
DaBaby led the nominations with 12 chances to take home an award, but somehow left winning zero. Luckily, he isn’t too worried about it, according to his social media.
Vice-Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris even stopped in for a quick second to address the Tuesday election and remind everyone to VOTE! As for the winners here is the complete list:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE – “LIFE IS GOOD”
BEST COLLABORATION
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
TRAVIS SCOTT
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
RAPSODY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
HIT-BOY
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SONG OF THE YEAR
RODDY RICCH – “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RODDY RICCH – “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
POP SMOKE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”
IMPACT TRACK
LIL BABY – “THE BIGGER PICTURE”
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-NICE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
STORMZY (UK)
Check out some of the best moments from the night down below:
