Certified messy boy

Drake is back at it again with the petty shenanigans–this time, sampling Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye on new single ‘Search & Rescue’ that stirred up hysteria across social media.

why drake gotta knock Kanye while he’s down 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kjrM7qvjQu — red🩸 (@lottareds) April 6, 2023

The latest chapter in Drake and Kanye’s passive-aggressive rivalry comes after the two seemingly made up during a one-night only concert arranged by J. Prince on behalf of Larry Hoover in December of 2021.

Drake and Kanye closed Free Larry Hoover show with "Forever" pic.twitter.com/O7Yc5MOXdC — RAPCARTEL (@RAPCARTEL_) December 10, 2021

Since then, it’s been peace in Calabasas with both rappers essentially staying out of each other’s way until last night’s release of ‘Search & Rescue’ recently previewed during a SiriusXm episode of Drake and Sound42’s The Fry Yiy Show.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” Kim says in from the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

‘Search & Rescue’ is seemingly Drake revealing he’s ready to settle down with a wife and family which may seem far-fetched based on his lover boy shenanigans.

“I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me,” he raps. “Come and rescue me/Take me out the club, take me out the trap/Take me off the market, take me off the map/I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em.”

At some point, we expect a response from Kanye whose been off the grid with his new wife Bianca Censori.

What are your thoughts about Drake’s new single? Do you think Kanye will respond? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Drizzy’s petty new jam on the flip.