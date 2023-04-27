SANG, Ariel!

We’re officially a month away from Disney’s The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey who melted hearts across social media with her stunning rendition of iconic ballad ‘Part Of Your World’ now streaming on all platforms.

Director Rob Marshall revealed that Bailey left him in tears after performing ‘Part Of Your World’ during her audition for the film.

‘She was the very first actress we saw for the role,’ he said in an interview with British Vogue. ‘She came in and she sang ‘Part of Your World.’ And by the end of it I was crying. I couldn’t believe the depth and the truth and the simplicity and passion she brought to the song. It was just so moving.’

The Little Mermaid is the reimagined story of beautiful and spirited young mermaid Ariel with a thirst for adventure who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea–and while visiting the surface–falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula which gives her a chance to experience life on land while ultimately placing her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.

Check out the trailer below:

The highly anticipated film (in theaters May 26, 2023) also stars Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina with Oscar-winner Javier Bardem as King Triton and 2-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The film’s rollout has been nothing less than spectacular with the release of hot ticket merch, Ariel’s signature song, and a new TV spot you can view below:

Do you already have your tickets for The Little Mermaid ?