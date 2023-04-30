Bossip Video

Comedian and host Roy Wood Jr. shined during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and seared and served up a multitude of guests.

The Daily Show correspondent put on a Kobe-esque performance last night for the special occasion that’s been colloquially called “nerd prom” by attendees. The comedian put on a master class showcasing his humor and talent while not letting anyone off the hook.

Not only did he roast Republicans and Democrats in attendance, but he also roasted newly unemployed members of the media like Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. He also took digs at Clarence Thomas and George Santos in epic fashion.

If you missed it let’s take a look at some of Roy’s most scorching bits below as captured by Politico.

“Real quick, Mr. President, I think you left some of your classified documents up here. … I’ll put them in a safe place, he don’t know where to keep them.” “I’m well aware that not everybody in this room knows who I am. So let’s just address the elephant in the room. I know it is. Half of this room think I’m Kenan Thompson. The other half think I’m Louis Armstrong. President Biden think I’m the daddy on ‘Family Matters’.” “I’d like to stop right now, and congratulate tonight’s top scholarship recipient: Arizona State senior George Santos. Oh yeah, George couldn’t be here tonight. He’s auditioning for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” We say good luck to you, George.”

“Paramount Global right now is considering offers from Byron Allen and Tyler Perry to purchase BET. That’s how bad it is out there. These companies are so broke they’ve giving BET back to Black people. Which by the way, is not what we meant when we said Black people wanted reparations. We meant cash, you can give it to us in [the] Harriet Tubman twenties.” “Tucker Carlson is out of the job. Some people celebrating. But to Tucker’s staff I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at “The Daily Show” so I, too, have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program.”

“Yes, Don Lemon was a diva and he said a couple of women are raggedy in the face. But that’s a promotion at Fox News.” “You are trying to erase Black people and a lot of Black people wouldn’t mind some of that erasure as long as that Black person is Clarence Thomas.” “When the retirement age went up two years to 64 [in France] they rioted because they didn’t want to work till 64. Meanwhile, in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work.” “At the end of the day, [being] the vice president, the only thing you got to do is just be better than Dick Cheney. … They made a documentary about Dick Cheney. Now, I don’t know much about the job of vice president, but I do know if they can make a documentary about your time as vice president, you vice president-ed incorrectly.”

He did exactly what he was supposed to do and didn’t hold back and proved that he’s levels above his peers as his star continues to rise.

You can watch Roy Wood Jr.’s full set from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner below.