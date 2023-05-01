Bossip Video

Ahead of Hollywood’s most fiercely fashionable night of the year, we’re sharing a list of Met Gala-themed cocktails.

The 2023 Met Gala is upon us and we’ll all be weighing in like fashion critics collectively as a family. Each year we see outfits that absolutely nail it and others that instantly get slandered across the interwebs. While watching, you can always anticipate the official kick-off tweet of the night featuring Jason Derulo “falling down the steps”…

followed by BOSSIP’s extensive coverage of the carpet.

While enjoying both of those things, you can also sip on some easy-to-make cocktails that play off previous Gala themes and iconic outfits.

See some pics below via KLG PR.

Easy To Make Sip’s Inspired By Iconic Met Gala Outfits & Past Themes

Rosa Regale Sunshine

Inspired by Rihanna’s iconic 2015 Met Gala look.

Ingredients:

1.00 oz. Rum

1.00 oz. Monin Mango Puree

1.00 oz. Pineapple Juice

4.00 oz. Rosa Regale Sparkling White

Directions: Shake all ingredients except Rosa Regale Sparkling White with ice Strain over fresh ice in a Pint/Cooler Glass and top with Rosa Regale Sparkling White and garnish with a lime wheel.

High Tea with the King

Inspired by the 2018 Met Gala theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Created By Random Ward, Woodford Reserve Texas Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

1 oz brown butter fat-washed Woodford Reserve Bourbon

1 oz Woodford Reserve Rye

1/4 oz Earl Gray Rich Simple Syrup

2.5 mL Woodford Reserve Sorghum & Sassafras bitters

Served with brown butter scones with a bourbon glaze.

Brown butter fat wash: Melt 1 stick of butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir constantly and observe until milk solids brown and there is a distinctly nutty aroma. Pour directly into 2 cups of Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Allow to infuse overnight in the fridge. Strain off after a minimum of 10 hours (coffee filter).

Earl Gray Syrup: Brew very strong Earl Gray tea. I used 2 teabags for 200g of hot water. Add 400g of white granulated sugar to the brewed tea. Stir until dissolved. (this is a 2:1 rich simple syrup)

EMPRESS RED CARPET

A twist on the elegant Kir Royale, this sparkling cocktail is perfect for sipping in celebration! With just three ingredients, it’s simply spectacular. Garnish with the berry of your choice and have yourself a toast!

Ingredients:

1 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz Berry Liqueur or Juice

Sparkling Wine

Blackberries

Directions: Build in a chilled champagne flute. Garnish with blackberries & thyme.

Honey, Glow

Inspired by De Soi’s very own Katy Perry’s ~glowing~ chandelier look in 2019.

Ingredients:

1 can of Golden Hour

1 tablespoon of honey

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 cup sparkling water or soda water

Orange slices and mint leaves

Directions: Fill a glass with ice cubes and combine Golden Hour, honey, fresh orange juice, and sparkling/ soda water and garnish with a spring of mint and an orange slice.

AMERICAN WEREWOLF

Inspired by the 2021 Met Gala theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz St. George Terroir Gin

1 oz Bruto Americano

3/4 oz sweet vermouth

Directions: Stir all ingredients with ice to chill, then strain into a rocks glass and serve over ice. Garnish with fresh rosemary.

Recipe: an herbaceous Negroni variation

NAKED & FAMOUS

Inspired by the 2019 Met Gala, ‘Camp: Notes in Fashion’, with a colorful, refreshing spin on a Mezcal cocktail, garnished with a camp-y lemon

Ingredients:

1 1/4oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1/4oz. Aperol

1/4oz. Chartreuse yellow

1/4oz. Fresh lemon juice

Directions: Add all ingredients to a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a child coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Filthy Camp

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

1⁄2 oz fresh lime juice

1⁄2 oz Filthy Black Cherry Syrup

1 oz sparkling water

Directions: Fill a shaker with ice and combine tequila, fresh lime juice, and black cherry syrup.

Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Top off with sparkling water and garnish with Filthy Black Cherry.