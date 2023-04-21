Bossip Video

The Migos have been fighting each other and fighting through grief, but is Quavo throwing shade at Offset’s memorial tattoo of Takeoff?

Without Takeoff as the cool-headed glue holding the group together, his shocking murder drove the surviving members further apart than ever. Despite hopes that the tragedy would bring Quavo and Offset closer, the family feud continues. In Quavo’s recent post about Takeoff, fans think he fired subliminal shots at Offset’s massive new ink dedicated to the late rapper.

On Thursday, Quavo took to Instagram with a photo shoot on a huge military jet. The cryptic caption both pays homage to the Rocket Man himself and seems to shade Offset recently doing the same.

“Rocket Power It’s In You Not On You! #RocketPower” Quavo wrote on Instagram with a crown and rocket emoji.

Like the 28-year-old’s impact on the Migos and the music industry, the four-engine aircraft is larger than life. Fans quickly clocked that the familiar phrase could also be taking a shot at Offset days after he shared a portrait immortalizing his cousin in ink.

“I hope this isn’t a subliminal message. Set loves Take so it’s in him AND on him. You said you would ask yourself, “What would Take do?” Do you think he would be out here beefing with Set?” one comment said. “Disappointing and unnecessary caption unc,” wrote an account dedicated to Take. “That’s definitely a shot to offset” another comment added. “Petty…Take would want y’all to come together 🤦🏾‍♂️ Migos is the greatest rap group ever, no debate. Migos is no more without Take but you and Set are still family,” another Instagram user wrote.

Takeoff’s grandmother and Quavo’s mother, Ms. Edna, sounded off in the comments to shut down the shade accusations. She clarified that the caption is one of Takeoff’s personal mantras.

“One of my grandson takeoff favorite quotes it!! has to be in u not on U….We give God Praise for giving IT!! to Quavo and Takeoff🚀 LL TAKEOFF the rocket man” Mama Huncho explained.

What’s Next For Quavo And Offset After Takeoff’s Death?

Although Quavo shut down Migos reunion rumors, they have unfinished business with the relatives they once considered brothers. The “How We Coming” rappers reportedly came to blows backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

The alleged altercation started because Quavo seemingly blocked Offset from the tribute performance for Takeoff. Cardi B had to referee, telling the men, “Both of y’all wrong,” in footage that surfaced.

Quavo also announced an upcoming solo album dedicated to Takeoff called Rocket Power.

Shortly before his death, Take and Quavo dropped a new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, as the duo Unc & Phew. They were at a birthday party together in Houston when Take was shot and killed on Nov. 1.

Despite working on a solo album, Offset revealed that he can’t release new music as the lawsuit against his record label Quality Control continues.