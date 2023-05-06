Bossip Video

During a recent interview with The Shop: Uninterrupted, Da Baby expressed his regret for mishandling the backlash he faced after his homophobic Rolling Loud rant.

Co-host, Maverick Carter, described Da Baby’s concert controversy as a “sparring match with cancel culture.” The 31-year-old rapper quipped, “Oh yeah, I got knocked the f*ck out.”

The other attendees, including Damson Idris and marketing executive Paul Rivera burst into laughter upon hearing the entertainer’s response.

DaBaby Says He Would’ve Handled His Homophobic Scandal Differently: “I’m Not A Bad Person”

The businessman then asked the Charlotte MC if he would’ve approached the situation differently in hindsight,

“Absolutely, that’s something that came out of my own mouth and said. I’m going to fight to the tooth and nail about my character and my intentions that’s something I’ll never let you make me out to be, I’m not a bad person at all.”

“You have to almost make it your business to not let that sh– get to you.” DaBaby continued, “Because once it gets to you, it’s like a nonstop game of trying to figure this sh– out that’s what we have to do anyways.”

DaBaby Reflects On The Momentum Behind His Career Before The Backlash

The father of three expressed how his career was rapidly rising before the misstep, “At the time, I was looking at it like this, but I was the most marketable artist in the world. When that sh– happened, I had my own meal with Burger King.”

As the conversation came to a close, Da Baby once again reflected on opportunities missed. He also admitted the importance of adapting to different environments to gain success.

“I had so much going on, bruh, like you have no idea. At the end of the day, if you become wrapped up in the negative sh– we’re so conditioned to rolling with the punches with social media or whatever it is. Whatever room we come into, we know ‘Ok, we got to adapt.’ Whatever space we’re in we know we have to adapt. Whatever business it is, whatever game we’re playing we have to adapt and you know that’s just who’s going to excel.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, DaInfant’s homophobic message was presented to a Miami crowd during his 2021 Rolling Loud set.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up,” DaBaby told the sea of concert-goers. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up!” he yelled.

The rapper later took to Instagram to explain his comments but instead seemingly doubled down on the homophobia.

He claimed his words didn’t apply to his fans since they would never catch HIV/AIDS because they’re not “nasty gay n—-s or junkies. I wasn’t going on a rant,” the pint-sized pistol-holding rapper claimed. “That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, ’cause I’m a live performer. I’m the best live performer.”

The bigoted rant sparked a flood of cancellations, including festivals like Lollapalooza. After the rapper’s music streams slowed, he was convinced he had been “blackballed.”

Da Toddla made a post in his Insta Stories highlighting a low projection of his album sales,

“Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby,” the rapper wrote.

Some social media users claim his gay-bashing banter wasn’t solely to blame for his low album sales. Publicly shaming his child’s mother, Dani Leigh, on IG Live made him look worse. DaBaby also recently bragged that he allegedly slept with Megan the Stallion. He had already turned off many of his female fans by collaborating and seemingly siding with Tory Lanez shortly after he shot Meg, despite rising to fame on her hit songs.

The music industry is a big boy’s game.

Hopefully, Da Baby sees playtime is over and truly learned his lesson.