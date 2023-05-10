No baddie left behind!

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, we’re celebrating the baddest (and brightest) teacher baes serving looks while overcoming pathetic pay, toxic parents, stressful work conditions, and a crumbling public school system.

Blessed with an uncanny level of patience and understanding, these selfless stunners deserve all of the flowers, apples, and praise as molders of our youth making a difference in the classroom.

Without amazing teachers being real-life superheroes, we wouldn’t have brilliant creatives like Abbott Elementary creator/star Quinta Brunson who opened up about her favorite teacher who inspired the name of the smash hit series.

“Ms. Abbott has always stuck with me throughout my life,” said Brunson in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “In a way, I didn’t know why she was my favorite. I couldn’t put my finger on it. She just was. I think that’s what a good teacher does. I think it’s like the Maya Angelou quote, ‘People always remember how you make them feel,’ and she always made me feel good.”

In a now-viral video clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brunson was brought to tears by a surprise appearance from her beloved 6th grade teacher Ms. Abbott.

“Quinta was an awesome student,” said Abbott via video. When she came into my class she was really shy, timid, but as I challenged all of my students, we had to speak in complete sentences. I built their confidence that whatever you want in life you can do it.”

The emotional moment grew even more heartwarming when soon-to-be retired Ms. Abbott was surprised with an “all expenses paid, first-class, 5-day trip” courtesy of Vacasa Vacation Rentals.

How are you celebrating teachers this week? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the baddest teacher baes in the game on the flip.