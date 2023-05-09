RIP Saxe.

I know I’m happy right now but next week I’ll be missing saxe’s presence. he’s one of them characters u want to die so bad but when they actually die, ur sad #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/HF0xFEZm0M — leek | (@novaskrypt) May 5, 2023

After 8 years of slithering around the Powerverse, OG Power antagonist Cooper Saxe FINALLY met his demise in a shocking yet satisfying scene at the end of the latest Power Book II: Ghost episode that shattered social media.

In a touching farewell message, Shane M. Johnson (who played the slimy lawyer from 2014 to his final episode this past weekend) showed love to the fans, Courtney Kemp, 50 Cent, and cast mates over the years.

‘Fam!!!! Man!!! What an honor it has been to bring you #CooperSaxe for all these years,’ actor Shane M. Johnson wrote on his Instagram. ‘Thanks for the support. The friendship. The laughs. @courtneyakemp thank you for seeing a spark in me and turning it into a fire. I’m forever grateful. Forever. @50 @starz #PowerNeverEnds.’

Johnson revealed that he didn’t learn about Saxe getting killed off until he pulled showrunner Brett Mahoney aside to discuss his character’s arc while filming episode 6.

“I said, ‘So listen, it kind of feels like Cooper Saxe is doing some stuff a little bit, like, much… Does Cooper Saxe make it out of the season?” he recalled in an interview with Pop Sugar, adding that Mahoney only gave a ‘knowing look.’ “That’s when I found out… if I’m being real, I know that Cooper Saxe wasn’t going to survive forever.”

He also opened up about his final scene being ‘really emotional’ because of his relationship with Method Man and Michael Rainey Jr. who he ‘loved’ working with.

“It was gut-wrenching… [Creator] Courtney [Kemp] was there and that was incredible to have her there because she obviously started this whole thing,” he continued, adding, “it’s just been such a blessing so to have it ending was surreal… to have it come to a finality was definitely painful.”

And, if you’re wondering, Omari Hardwick did stop by Johnson’s page to show love in a feel-good moment between Ghost and one of his biggest haters.

Hardwick commented “Love to you my guy” to which Johnson replied: “back at you, my friend. Hope we connect soon! We wouldn’t have ever made it this far without your work. Thank you”

Naturi Naughton (who played Tasha during the peak Power seasons where Saxe was obsessed with taking down the St. Patricks) also chimed in, commenting: “You were One of the few #DayOnes left! You KILLED this role Shane and I honestly can’t imagine a #PowerUniverse without #CooperSaxe 😢 All my love ❤️ #Power #Ghost @ghoststarz 👏🏾👏🏾 one hell of an episode!”

Exposed as the mole helping the Feds pursue Tariq, the Tejadas, and everyone connected to them, Saxe will be remembered as the slippery sleazeball who survived almost long enough to be redeemable to most fans who paid their final respects online.

RIP SAXE he was the last man standing from season 1 of POWER.. I think that’s what ima lil sad 😕 #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/6IULTyqeV5 — a.siaaab (@therealasiaali) May 5, 2023

What’s your favorite Saxe scene? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Saxe’s death on the flip.