Weeks after Young Thug’s legal team raised issues about his health, the rapper was rushed to the hospital after becoming ill during court.

Just two weeks ago Young Thug’s legal team filed for bond yet again claiming the food in the jail wasn’t helping him stay healthy. His attorney Brian Steele claimed there were “zero health benefits” from the food and said the rapper was affected by having limited time outdoors.

"By the end of the week, Mr. Williams is fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case," Steel said in his bond request. Steel would like Thug to be bonded out, saying "conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set."





Now according to 11 Alive, Young Thug was rushed to the hospital yesterday after becoming ill during court proceedings. Court was paused as the rapper was evaluated but he was reportedly released and is expected back in court today. One of his lawyers Keith Adams revealed the alleged YSL head-honcho recently “had some difficulty of a similar sort” in the Cobb County Jail.

“I’m concerned about his well-being, his condition,” Adams told Judge Ural Glanville.

Hopefully, Thugger can get his health back to 100% soon. He is in for a long ride as this court case is nowhere near finished and proceedings are heading toward their sixth month of jury selections. . The YSL Rico trial is still expected to be the longest case in the history of Georgia’s Fulton County Court.