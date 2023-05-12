Bossip Video

All eyes were on Harlem haute girl Teyana Taylor who dazzled at the star-studded White Men Can’t Jump premiere where she effortlessly took red carpet fashion to another level.

Draped in color-splashed fabric (beekeeper, but make it fashion?), Teyana commanded the carpet in the latest of a series of daring fashion choices.

Also in attendance were co-stars Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, and Laura Harrier along with Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Rel Howery, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and more.

Other notable attendees included KJ Smith, Bresha Webb, and Grayson ‘The Professor’ Boucher of ‘And 1’ fame.

In the new-age remake of White Men Can’t Jump, Harlow stars as former hoops star Jeremy whose injuries stalled his career before he somehow teams up with once promising player Kamal (Sinqua Walls) who derailed his own future in the sport.

Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Calmatic (House Party) and written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, the 20th Century Studios film also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and Lance Reddick.

“He was very committed and got emotional for a scene and took it there, and then once we got on set, it was a wrap,” said Calmatic about Jack Harlow in an interview with Variety. “His charm from being an artist leapt over to his acting side.” “I’m calling it now. I feel like 10 years from now, it’s going to be ‘Jack Harlow, the actor, who just happens to also be one of the best rappers in the game.'”

White Men Can’t Jump premieres exclusively on Hulu May 19, 2023.