How sweet is this? Reagan’s World did a very special cover in honor of Mother’s Day.
You may recall, we previously reported about Atlanta native, artist, and social media influencer, Reagan’s World, making waves in the music industry with her debut single, “I’ma Mood, I’ma Vibe,” which established her as a new, fresh voice in charge. Her latest song, “Daughters,” was written to honor the women who have inspired her, including her mother and grandmother, and celebrate the countless sacrifices and unconditional love that mothers provide for their daughters.
Wasn’t that so sweet? Not gonna lie, we mighta shed a thug tear or two thanks to those heartwarming lyrics. We see ya Reagan’s World — showing off your versatility and vocal range at just 9-years-old!
“We are beyond excited to release “Daughters” for our youngest artist on Mother’s Day,” a statement released by PU$H Music Label said. “On a holiday like this, so many mom’s often just receive cards and flowers, so we are hoping this song will help celebrate mom’s everywhere in a special way and celebrate the role models in all of our lives.”
Since being signed to the music label, Reagan’s World continues to prove that though she is young, she can take the industry by storm.
“Daughters” is set to release on all digital streaming platforms on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
