Are you ready for more impossible shenanigans?

Tom Cruise is back for another impossible mission involving riding motorcycles off of cliffs, fighting on top of trains, fighting inside trains falling off cliffs, riding stolen motorcycles in church pants, and much more in the seventh film of the blockbuster saga.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future, the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission –not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Check out the trailer below:

“If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp,” said Cruise about doing the most dangerous stunt of his career in an interview with Empire. “The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem because I didn’t want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that’s not going to end well.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the highly anticipated summer blockbuster stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg ‘Tarzan’ Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, and Rob Delaney.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters July 12, 2023.