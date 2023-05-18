The official #RHOA season 15 taglines are here and they feature references to an “Internet-breaking” clothing line, a warning to people who can’t “keep the pace” and a reference to someone staying in the spotlight.
As previously reported all of the full-time peach holders are back and things are already getting juicy.
Now ahead of Sunday’s new episode, the official taglines from Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross have been revealed.
Check them out below!
Kandi Burruss
Kandi’s reminding everyone that she’s indeed worldwide.
“My roots are in Atlanta, but my branches are worldwide.”
Drew Sidora
Drew’s tagline references her gaslighting estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.
“Forget the gaslight, I’m taking the spotlight,” says the housewife.
Marlo Hampton
Marlo Hampton knows people (like Kandi) have a lot to say about her previous arrests and she’s referencing them in her tagline.
“My past may be checkered, but my future is solid gold.”
Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore wants #RHOA viewers to know that she’s all about the culture, considering that she’s it.
“I just don’t do it for the culture…honey, I am the culture.”
Shereé Whitfield
For her #RHOA tagline, Shereé is of course referencing her She By Shereé clothing line drop that caused controversy after her website crashed.
“She by Shereé…more like she broke the internet.”
Sanya Richards-Ross
As for Sanya Richards Ross, the four-time Olympic gold medalist is of course making a track reference.
“If you can’t keep the pace, stay out of my race.”
Check out the taglines in action below.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
Catch all new episodes the next day on Peacock.
