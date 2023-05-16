Two Real Housewives of Atlanta who had a friendship might be on the outs after one of them called the other’s boo”aggressive” and doubled down while recalling their Love & Marriage Hunstville history.

Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield were seen on Sunday’s episode of #RHOA going back and forth after Kenya clashed with Shereé’s #LAMH honey, Martell Holt.

During the show, Kenya shaded Martell after she revealed that he previously messaged her on Instagram amid Kandi Burruss and Monyetta Shaw saying they heard rumors that he was dating another woman in Atlanta.

Kenya claimed that the reality star DM’ed her “at least six months ago” and things went left when Martell hopped in the convo.

“This yours?” asked Martell about Kenya’s phone. “Go to her messages right now and see she probably accepted everybody’s message. Where is the message?” “He just insulted me,” said Kenya.

Martell initially flat-out denied messaging Kenya and then corrected himself and noted that he did DM her—but it was way back in 2020.

“That was two years ago, not six months ago. Read it!” “Whatever it was you did it,” said Kenya as Martell’s message flashed across the screen. “Thank you for the kind words,” the mssage read.

Obviously peeved at Kenya’s allegation, Martell shaded the housewife and she clapped back.

“I don’t care if I was trying to f***k you two years ago,” said Martell. “Why are you talking about it?!” “Excuse me?” asked Kenya. “Did you just curse at me? What did you say to this Queen standin in front of you?” “You’re an a***hole, you did it to your ex-wife, you’re gonna do it to Shereé!” she added. “Once a cheater always a cheater, you f***g piece of s**! That is the same type of many that you’ve dealt with before!”

THIS! I don’t play about these me. I’m always going to have the woman’s back even when they didn’t have mine #rhoa https://t.co/ZxhIGhbgAq — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 15, 2023

Shereé however wasn’t buying it and said that Kenya was trying to create a narrative about the old DM.

Shereé & Kenya Face Off Over Martell’s DM

Later in the episode, Shereé and Kenya butted heads when Shereé accused Kenya of unfairly calling Martell “aggressive” while “ambushing him.”

“I don’t know him and I don’t want to get to know him,” said Kenya who said that she didn’t think to tell Shereé about the DM until she knew that Shereé was seriously dating Martell.

Shereé also noted that she knew about the DM because Martell previously told her about it, so when she asked Kenya to show her the message she was actually playing coy.

6 months ago????? Why you didn’t say anything at the reunion @KenyaMoore??? #RHOA — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) May 15, 2023

You weren’t official then. Happy Mother’s Day https://t.co/trd98PpNfr — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 15, 2023

Kenya then said she was offended that Martell said that she accepts everyone’s message because it was hinting at her being promiscuous.

“He’s trying to say I’m a hoe!” said Kenya to a doubtful Shereé. “There was no way I would have that reaction,” said Shereé. “You’re trying to make something out of nothing.”

Bros before Hos #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 15, 2023

Kenya continued to counter and said that Martell had no excuse to speak to her in that “unacceptable” manner, but Shereé wouldn’t back down.

“I’m appalled at how Kenya treated Martell,’ Shereé told #RHOA cameras. “She should be taking responsibility for her actions but yet she’s trying to defend herself.”

What is your issue with calling Black men aggressive?” she aded in the confessional. “Are they public enemy number one because you don’t have one?”

BLOOP!

Despite Shereé’s clap back, Kenya is doubling down and she’s telling fellow housewife Kandi Burruss exactly why.