Bossip Video

One of our favorite couples is headed to the altar! Big congratulations are in order for Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux!

The couple took to Instagram in a collaborative post on Tuesday morning to share the happy news with the world.

“The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri , Italy 🇮🇹 💍💎” Chanel captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time that love has brought the couple to Italy.

The pair were photographed in Portofino last July for Tommy Chiabra and Frida Aasen’s wedding. Now it appears that their love story will have its own important chapter set in the same country.

The engagement comes just over a year after Chanel and Davon became IG official thanks to coupled-up posts at the 2022 Coachella Revolve Festival.

Since hard launching, the couple have enjoyed jet-setting all around the globe and have even embraced each other’s families. Chanel is a mother to 3-year-old and 2-year-old daughters Cali Clay and Cassie Snow (from her marriage with ex-husband Sterling Shepard) while Davon has a son Davon Godchaux II, 7, from a previous relationship.

While Chanel and Davon shared a number of in partnership posts about their engagement, the groom-to-be also opened up in a personal post of his own:

“First of all, I can’t even lie I was nervous ahh hell😂,” Godchaux admitted in his caption. “And I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life! Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!❤️❤️🇮🇹💍

What does not kill us only makes us stronger!!”

“Can’t wait to officially call you my husband and share your last name 🙏🏽” Chanel commented under the post.

Their joint engagement post was followed by more photos from the incredible babymoon.

“Baby moon in Capri turned into the perfect engagement 🎉” Chanel Iman captioned a solo shot of herself in all her pregnant glory. “I love you so much @chauxdown ❤️ You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!”

She’s definitely glowing.

Similarly, Davon posted a collection of beautiful images from their trip. Some paired and some with Chanel solo.

“Living the Italian Dream!!🇮🇹🇮🇹💍” he captioned the photos with the Italian flag and a ring emoji.

“One of the best gifts in life is a life time of adventures!” Chanel Iman captioned another collaborative post from her and her fiancé, riding side by side in a luxury Fiat. “My soulmate, protector , backbone and best friend the best memories are yet to come ❤️💍💎 📍Capri🇮🇹 Italy”

One thing about these two — they definitely know how to do a proper rollout!

Capri ❤️🇮🇹

This Capri babymoon looks amazing.

The couple only recently announced the pregnancy at the top of May — also on the ‘gram

The pair also shared the gender reveal video…

…and It’s A Girl!

The couple is known for having the travel bug, but if we had to guess where this Godchaux child was conceived, their January journeys in Miami were looking pretty spicy. The only question now is, where in the world will they say their “I Dos”? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Congratulations Chanel and Davon! We can’t wait for the wedding — AND the baby’s birth!