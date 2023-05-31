Berrry Binteresting.
Social media is buzzing over YG and Saweetie seemingly confirming their budding banoodleship while soaking up some sun on a romantic Cabo baecation in Mexico.
The Bompton and Bay area rappers were spotted getting cozy in a pool over Memorial Day weekend confirming dating rumors that have swirled around them for weeks.
Tap tap tap in to this! Saweetie x YG may be the newest couple on the block 👀 pic.twitter.com/vZK9E0ZZ9K
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 30, 2023
Most recently, fans speculated that the two were an item after they were seen kicking it at Coachella in April. YG was reportedly onstage watching Saweetie perform alongside Latto during the fest.
Oh?! #Saweetie and #YG were both spotted grabbing something to eat during Coachella last weekend. The restaurant LaLa’s posted them there and now the internets believe there may be something going on between the two.
It’s unclear if they were there tog… https://t.co/gkEWxSbVPh pic.twitter.com/iaaRJSM3Kh
— YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) April 20, 2023
The “My Type” rapper was the talk of the festival as rumors over her somethingship with fellow Cali rapper YG percolated online.
Where are y’all getting that YG and Saweetie are together? I’m tryna see receipts
— SLIM (@_luvvjoness) April 17, 2023
You may recall AllHipHop reporting that YG was smitten over Saweetie and reportedly splurging on her every month.
At the time, the rapper was spotted supporting the “Icy” girl at Coachella weeks after she popped up at his all-red birthday bash alongside Bia, Tyga, Offset, Mustard, A$AP Ferg and more back in March.
So far, neither one of them have addressed their very obvious coupledom sending fans into a frenzy.
Are you here for YG and Saweetie’s budding baeship? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over their bompton banoodling on the flip.
Saweetie when YG takes her out on a dinner date pic.twitter.com/1ugKwUwN1S
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 31, 2023
YG church shoe wearin’ ass got Saweetie?😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/fD8nIZ0AMH
— Chris (@SeeColes) May 31, 2023
Me looking at Saweetie in that pool with YG 😆 pic.twitter.com/dElKIyDZFr
— RKx21 (@RKx_21) May 31, 2023
Saweetie and YG. 🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/Bxp7ZMgocv
— Lit•anny 🇦🇬🇻🇨🐝 (@PrettiDownBrown) May 31, 2023
saweetie is such a bird…
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) May 31, 2023
YASS SAWEETIE! Tyga next! pic.twitter.com/r03Qpo7aNo
— Jay. (@Wthj4y) May 30, 2023
Megan got a new man, Saweetie got a new man… now we just wait for Halle. pic.twitter.com/NBk6Ee511U
— #LLA 🕊💕 (@peepgawd1) May 31, 2023
Saweetie with YG now!! Damn, I knew I should have DM’d her my Paramount+ log in…I’m out here dragging my feet and now my feelings hurt lol
— The Inebriated Genius (@blktarheel24) May 31, 2023
I’m not one for celebrity gossip but saweetie with YG?! Ew! 😂 Girl if you don’t date a rich ass actor and leave these trifling rappers tf alone
— Mind Your Business (@sashatech4ever) May 31, 2023
-
