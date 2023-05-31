Bossip Video

After saying “no” on Decision Day, a #MAFS bride is moving on and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Jasmine going out on a date and sharing a smooch with a new man who’s very much so interested in her.

As previously reported the pageant queen mutually called it quits with Airris who admitted that he checked out of their marriage after having a lack of attraction to her.

During last week’s episode, Jasmine told her Aunt that her husband was “never all in” throughout the process.

“He has never given 100 percent,” said Jasmine. “He was never trying in the marriage so that’s that’s definitely a reason why he wanted to get a divorce, because he never tried.”

Now it looks like someone new is ready to step up and put in the effort to date Airris’ ex.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see Jasmine having drinks with a mystery man in a maroon shirt.

It’s clear that the two have chemistry and the confident #MAFS participant tells him that just because she has a “failed” marriage, it doesn’t mean that she’s a “failure.”

“I realized that I really, really, want to be married and so the only way I can still work towards marriage is dating,” says Jasmine. “I can’t sit at home and twiddle my thumbs because my first marriage didn’t work.”

Jasmine also shares that being married has given her clarity on her expectations and one of them deals with attraction.

The cheer coach who went through eight weeks of being with someone who didn’t like her physical appearance, wants some reassurance from her potential suitor about her looks.

“I feel like I’m so clear about the things I want, the things I need, [so] first off I need my husband to be attracted to me. So I guess I need to be be sure we’re clear in this. I want to know are you attracted to me?” asks Jasmine.

Her date can’t believe she’s really asking him that, but he assures her that he is.

“I’m very attracted to you,” he says. “You asking that question kind of hurt my feelings. You know you’re gorgeous girl.”

Jasmine ultimately agrees.

“I definitely feel more secure, I mean I know I’m a bad b***, but you make me feel like a bad b***.” It’s just a night and day difference of how I feel and what place I’m in when it’s me and you.”

Her mystery man then says that he’s ready to “take advantage” of her ex’s loss and their date moves on to hand-holding and a kiss.

Jasmine’s new friend remains a mystery, but some #MAFS fans think he looks like Keith Manley from season 9.

We’ll just have to wait and see the big reveal.

Jasmine won’t be the only one getting a kiss on #MAFS, apparently, the highly anticipated (highly unexpected) smooch between Clint and Dom will soon come to light.

A new episode of #MAFS airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, May 31 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!