Berrry Binteresting

Social media is buzzing over YG and Saweetie seemingly confirming their budding banoodleship while soaking up some sun on a romantic Cabo baecation in Mexico.

The Bompton and Bay area rappers were spotted getting cozy in a pool over Memorial Day weekend confirming dating rumors that have swirled around them for weeks.

Saweetie when YG takes her out on a dinner date pic.twitter.com/1ugKwUwN1S — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) May 31, 2023

Most recently, fans speculated that the two were an item after they were seen kicking it at Coachella in April. YG was reportedly onstage watching Saweetie perform alongside Latto during the fest.

Oh?! #Saweetie and #YG were both spotted grabbing something to eat during Coachella last weekend. The restaurant LaLa’s posted them there and now the internets believe there may be something going on between the two. It’s unclear if they were there tog… https://t.co/gkEWxSbVPh pic.twitter.com/iaaRJSM3Kh — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) April 20, 2023

The ‘My Type’ rapper was the talk of the festival as rumors over her somethingship with fellow Cali rapper YG percolated online.

Where are y’all getting that YG and Saweetie are together? I’m tryna see receipts — SLIM (@_luvvjoness) April 17, 2023

You may recall AllHipHop reporting that YG was smitten over Saweetie and reportedly splurging on her every month.

At the time, the rapper was spotted supporting the ‘Icy’ girl at Coachella weeks after she popped up at his all-red birthday bash alongside Bia, Tyga, Offset, Mustard, A$AP Ferg, and more back in March.

So far, neither one of them have addressed their very obvious coupledom sending fans into a frenzy.

Are you here for YG and Saweetie’s budding baeship? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over their bompton banoodling on the flip.