Joe Biden has had his fair share of blunders during his presidency but this one might be the most severe.

According to TMZ, the 46th President of the United States took a spill yesterday while walking on stage during the Air Force commencement ceremony. Biden was the featured speaker at the Colorado graduation aand after giving his remarks, he saluted the grads, shook a few hands, and then…

Apparently, POTUS tripped over a sandbag that was on stage to hold up a teleprompter. As you can tell from the video above, the fall was pretty hard, especially for a person of Dark Brandon’s age. Following the incident, a White House official released a statement saying that The President was “fine” and was not injured.

Ironically, a Fox News journalist co-signed that sentiment.

Tripping and falling and having a bit of trouble getting up has become par for the course for Joseph Robinette Biden over his presidency. Around this time a year ago, Biden took a spill while riding his bike around his home state of Delaware.

And of course, there was the infamous and highly memed incident on Air Force One two years ago.

Fortunately for the 80-year-old, all is well aside from perhaps a little ego bruising. Take it easy out there, young man.