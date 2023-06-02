Bossip Video

Gervonta Davis was apprehended for violating house arrest in his hit-and-run case and will serve the remainder of his sentence in prison.

The boxing megastar started off 2023 with two massive wins under his belt but while his career is reaching new heights, so are his legal issues.

In November 2020, Davis was involved in a hit-and-run that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. On May 5, he was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest after pleading guilty last year to being involved.

According to The Baltimore Banner, an impromptu hearing was called for the case on Thursday, and it apparently didn’t bode well for the boxer. After the hearing, he was taken into police custody and ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence in prison.

Furthermore, once he is released he is still on the hook for 200 hours of community service. Even with the prison time, he is still catching a break, as he was initially facing seven years in prison.

Like Ja Morant, Davis is primed to become the face of his sport but for some reason cannot stay out of trouble.

Hopefully, he can finally put this situation behind him after serving his sentence.